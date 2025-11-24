ADB Approves USD 36 Million to Boost Skills, Employment for Lao Youth

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a USD 36 million financing package to strengthen technical and vocational education and training (TVET) in Laos, aiming to equip graduates with skills that meet current labor market needs and expand employment opportunities for young people, particularly women.

The package includes a USD 30 million concessional loan from ADB’s ordinary capital resources, a USD 3 million grant from the Asian Development Fund, and a USD 3 million grant from the Japan Fund for Prosperous and Resilient Asia and the Pacific.

ADB highlighted persistent challenges in the TVET sector, noting that many graduates lack practical, job-ready skills, and a significant number of young people are neither working nor enrolled in education or training.

Social and financial barriers have also limited women’s participation in fields such as ICT, construction, and green technology. Many TVET institutions continue to rely on outdated teaching methods and equipment, reducing the effectiveness of training programs.

To address these issues, the project will upgrade school facilities to meet climate-resilient standards, provide modern equipment, and introduce courses in high-demand fields, including electric vehicle maintenance, ICT, and industrial electrical work.

Teachers will receive training on updated technologies and teaching methods, and schools will offer short-term courses for youth and adults to widen access. Partnerships with private sector employers will support practical training and improve job placement prospects.

The initiative also includes measures to boost female participation. Eleven schools will receive disaster-resilient infrastructure upgrades and modern dormitories for female students from rural areas. Students will also benefit from stipends, life-skills training, and outreach campaigns to encourage enrollment in advanced courses.

ADB said the project is designed to build a more skilled and competitive workforce while promoting inclusive economic growth in Laos. The bank continues to work with regional partners to strengthen education systems, improve employment outcomes, and enhance long-term economic resilience.