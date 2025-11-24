BeautyPlus Unleashes Nano Banana Pro AI-Powered Editing for Limitless Creativity

SINGAPORE, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — BeautyPlus , a global leader in visual editing and image enhancement, has integrated Google’s Nano Banana Pro model into its web platform. This transforms traditional complex editing into an intuitive, conversational workflow. Users can now create and refine visuals simply by using the two modes, text-to-image, to generate visuals from descriptions, and image-to-image, to transform existing photos. The possibilities are limitless, just type a prompt such as “remove the clutter in the picture”, “change my hairstyle to curly”, or “switch my outfit to business attire”, and AI will automatically edit the picture.

Higher Accuracy & Context Awareness

Nano Banana Pro brings major improvements in precision, interprets user prompts more clearly, and more reliably handles visual context (subjects, environments, and composition). Whether generating an image from text or transforming an existing photo, the model delivers more consistent results. This upgrade gives users more flexible creative control, making it easier than ever to produce professional visuals with simple natural-language input.

Professional Edits Made Easy

BeautyPlus has always aimed to make creativity accessible to everyone, and with Nano Banana Pro that mission takes a huge leap forward. Alongside the web platform’s current features like one-tap effects, classic tools, and slider adjustments, users can now generate stunning visuals simply by typing what they want. No need to spend hours mastering complex editing skills, as long as you have imagination, you can bring any idea to life.

This update arrives alongside BeautyPlus’s logo refresh, reflecting the brand’s evolution into a cutting-edge creative platform. “Integrating Google’s Nano Banana Pro is more than just adding a feature,” said Vincent Lu, Product Lead at BeautyPlus. “It turns BeautyPlus into a true creative partner, helping anyone, regardless of skill level, make visually stunning content quickly, easily, and with complete freedom.”

Availability and Access

BeautyPlus Nano Banana Pro is available now on the official website: https://www.beautyplus.com/nano-banana

About BeautyPlus

BeautyPlus is a globally trusted image-editing platform with over 8 million users worldwide. Known for its powerful portrait retouching and aesthetic filters, BeautyPlus has grown beyond traditional photo editing into a smart, all-in-one visual creation platform. Tools like AI-powered background expansion and photo enhancement make creating stunning visuals easy.



Screenshot of the BeautyPlus web interface showcasing Nano Banana Pro support, featuring both text-to-image and image-to-image modes.