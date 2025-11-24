Lao-Thai Trade Climbs as Postal Services Move to Modernize Cross-Border Delivery

Trade between Thailand and Laos is gaining new momentum, with bilateral flows rising 8.8 percent to THB 24 billion (USD 738.5 million), according to Thailand Post President Danun Supatpan.

He says the steady climb is being fueled by Laos’ fast-growing e-commerce scene and by the smoother movement of goods made possible by the China–Laos high-speed railway.

For Danun, the shift is more than a statistical bump—it’s a sign that the logistics landscape between the two neighbors is changing, and that postal services on both sides need to evolve with it. He believes Thailand Post and Lao Post are well-positioned to help small businesses take advantage of the moment, especially as more consumers in Laos turn to online shopping and rely on cash-on-delivery options.

Ministry of Commerce data from September 2025 show that online transactions in Laos have increased sharply in the past year, pushing postal operators to strengthen delivery networks and simplify payments. Danun says these developments are essential foundations for deeper economic cooperation, not only between Thailand and Laos but across the wider CLMV subregion.

The two postal operators have now agreed on a set of joint priorities designed to keep pace with the region’s more digital, more mobile trade environment. Their plan includes tightening security checks on both air and land routes, expanding EMS coverage along border crossings, and using electronic data systems to minimize customs delays.

E-commerce services will also get a boost. Both sides intend to improve cross-border parcel options—particularly small-packet and COD services—to make it easier for individual sellers and SMEs to send goods through Thailand, Laos and onward to China.

Financial services form another part of the partnership’s focus. Thailand Post is upgrading its e-payment systems and will continue cooperating with Western Union to ensure customers have reliable channels for transfers and online payments.

Beyond the technical side, the two postal agencies are also looking to strengthen soft ties. They plan to collaborate on stamp issues and other cultural initiatives that highlight the long relationship between the two countries.

Staff training and knowledge-sharing are included as well, with both organizations aiming to raise service standards through joint workshops and exchange programs.

Thailand Post is preparing its own upgrades, including real-time tracking for international parcels and a revised fee structure designed to make shipping more affordable for small merchants. The company is also expanding its presence at key border points like Nong Khai and Chiang Khong, positioning itself to support goods moving along the Thailand–Laos–China corridor and further toward Europe.

Danun says the ultimate goal is to create a cross-border logistics system that works smoothly across rail, road and air, one that can support the region’s digital economy and give SMEs a clearer path to regional markets.