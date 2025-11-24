Laos Celebrates Hin Nam No as First Natural World Heritage Site

On 25 November, Laos celebrated UNESCO’s recognition of Hin Nam No National Protected Area as the country’s first Natural World Heritage Site.

Vanxay Phongsavanh, Governor of Khammouane Province, said during the ceremony that Hin Nam No was approved as a transboundary World Heritage Site together with Vietnam’s Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park at UNESCO’s 47th World Heritage Committee session in Paris.

To mark the occasion, a parade carried the World Heritage certificate from Wattay International Airport to Patuxay.

Hin Nam No is known for its limestone karst landscapes, 173 caves including the Xe Bang Fai underground river, and habitats for rare species such as the Yellow-collared Laughingthrush, Lao Rock Rat, and Southern White-cheeked Gibbon.

The park, covering 94,121 hectares in Khammouane Province, was officially recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site on 13 July. The designation links it with Vietnam’s Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park, forming the world’s largest contiguous limestone karst area.

Its rugged cliffs and remote valleys, shaped over 300 million years, are home to rare and endangered species including the Red-Shanked Douc Langur, Sunda Pangolin, Lao Rock Rat, and Giant Huntsman Spider.

The park is part of the Indo-Burma biodiversity hotspot, hosting over 1,500 plant species and 536 vertebrates.

Hin Nam No also preserves cultural heritage, with ethnic minority communities maintaining their traditions and way of life. The transboundary site shows the value of international collaboration and highlights the ecological and cultural importance of the Central Annamite Mountains.

Today, Hin Nam No stands as a symbol of Laos’ natural treasures and its role in global conservation.