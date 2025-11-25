Laos Intensifies Efforts to Boost Investment from China’s Yunnan Province

Laos is intensifying efforts to attract investment from China’s Yunnan province as the two nations work to strengthen trade, transport links, and broader economic cooperation.

This commitment was underscored at the 15th Meeting of the Joint Coordination Committee for northern Laos and Yunnan province, held in Vientiane on 24 November. The gathering brought together senior officials and business representatives from both countries.

Speaking at the meeting, Standing Vice President and Head of the Office of the Laos-China Cooperation Committee, Saengdeuane Sayasone, described the event as a key opportunity for Laos to present its investment priorities while hearing directly from Chinese companies about their needs and expectations.

Infrastructure and Trade Links Driving Growth

A major focus of the meeting was advancing the Laos-China Economic Corridor, which relies on critical infrastructure such as the Laos-China Railway, the Vientiane-Vangvieng Expressway, and upgraded border crossings.

These transport links have reduced travel times, lowered logistics costs, and opened new opportunities for tourism, trade, and cultural exchange.

In line with these developments, the Lao side introduced an “investment calling” list of projects across Luang Namtha, Huaphan, Savannakhet, Phongsaly, Oudomxay, Luang Prabang, and Salavan provinces.

The projects cover Special Economic Zones, public-private partnership schemes, crop cultivation, animal husbandry, agricultural processing, renewable energy, and tourism.

Several major initiatives funded by Yunnan companies are already underway, including sections two, three, and four of the Laos-China Expressway, as well as developments in mining, agriculture, services, and small industries in northern provinces.

Delegates noted that new transport links, particularly the high-speed Laos-China Railway, have transformed cross-border movement. Freight transport has become faster, more reliable, and more cost-effective, boosting trade and tourism alike.

Trade between Laos and China continues to grow, with total trade reaching USD 8.23 billion in 2024 and USD 4.6 billion recorded in the first half of 2025. China remains Laos’ top export destination, while Chinese investment across all sectors now exceeds USD 18 billion, making China the country’s largest investor.

Saengdeuane highlighted the complementary strengths of the two countries, noting that Chinese firms bring strong financial capacity, extensive experience, and access to large markets, while Laos offers abundant natural resources along with political and social stability.

Investment Opportunities and Strategic Advantages

Deputy Director General of the Investment Promotion and Management Committee Office, Souphaphone Saignaleuth, presented a detailed overview of investment opportunities in Laos.

She emphasized the country’s political stability and strategic location at the heart of Southeast Asia, sharing borders with China, Myanmar, Thailand, Cambodia, and Vietnam.

Souphaphone also highlighted Laos’ fertile land and renewable energy potential, noting strong prospects in agriculture, processing industries, and green energy. The country’s membership in the World Trade Organization, ASEAN, and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership further underscores its readiness to engage with regional and global markets.

To create a more supportive business environment, the Lao government has pledged equal treatment for domestic and foreign investors. The One Stop Service system continues to assist investors with licensing, visa documents, investment certificates, and Master Lists for importing raw materials.

It also plays a key role in arranging business matching, helping Chinese firms partner with Lao companies and ensuring smoother collaboration.