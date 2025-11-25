Singapore’s Solar E-Waste Expected to Soar as Its Solar Panel Projects Near Maturation: Redux Launches Advanced Automated Solar Panel Recycling Facility

Launched in 2007, Singapore’s Clean Energy Vision Oversaw the Implementation of Wide-Scale Solar Test Beds Across Housing Precincts; Large-Scale Solar Panel Replacement Will Require Responsible E-Waste Management

REDUX Takes on Stewardship Role with Project SolaREV to Efficiently Manage Solar Panel Decommissioning Process

SINGAPORE, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Redux, a Singapore-based recycling company specialising in e-waste, announces the unveiling of an advanced automated solar panel recycling facility and integrated partnership approach in anticipation of Singapore’s expected increase in photovoltaic (PV) waste over the next decade. Nationwide, Redux estimates the percentage of solar panels supplied to be decommissioned over the next two years to grow from 138,522 to 143,000 panels a year, which highlights the importance of circular economy solutions in renewable energy.

Globally, solar panels are known to have an efficiency reduction of up to 80% around the 25-year mark. However, due to the unavailability of solar panel maintenance services in Singapore, panels here experience efficiency degradation as early as the 7-year mark. They are then replaced and the old solar panels disposed of, creating a significant disposal market in Singapore and landfill risk if unmanaged. Other countries continue maintaining their panels for as long as 30 years.

“This is a fledgling industry for Singapore, with gaps in services to ensure truly sustainable solar panel maintenance and management,” says Jeff Seah, Founder and Business Development Director of Redux. “As our nation continues to increase our reliance on solar power, we also generate more solar e-waste. As an advocate for sustainability and better e-waste management, Redux sought out solutions to manage this waste holistically. Together with two other local companies, Project SolaREV was created. We envision that this marks the beginning of broader solutions for our industry.”

Project SolaREV is an advanced technology solar e-waste facility and partnership system that aims to recover, recycle and reuse as much as 96% of each solar panel, significantly reducing PV waste as opposed to conventional solar panel decommissioning methods. In addition, Redux’s solar-powered facility uses only 1.14kWh of electricity with significantly reduced carbon emissions to efficiently separate recyclable materials such as glass, silver and other metals from each solar panel. Recovered materials are then sent on to the relevant recycling plants for subsequent processing. The facility is able to dismantle and process 18 solar panels in 60 minutes, or 36,000 a year, which is approximately 27% of Singapore’s current Photovoltaic (PV) waste.

A collaborative project between 3 local companies – Redux, EtaVolt, and Vector Green – Project SolaREV will focus on PV recycling projects in the region. Redux will take the lead in material recovery, recycling infrastructure and carbon impact reporting, while technology partner, EtaVolt will bring engineering expertise in PV material analysis, process design and technical adaptation to evolving solar technologies, and Vector Green will focus on bridging field operations with the recycling process by managing solar panel decommissioning, collection and delivery.

Adds Jeff, “Project SolaREV is an industry-first to merge advanced automation with an integrated partnership and reporting system to oversee the end-to-end management of and significantly reduce PV waste in Singapore. With holistic carbon reporting and accountability data, companies and the industry will be able to better manage PV waste in time to come. Eventually, by working hand in hand with the government and industry players, we aim to develop a complete PV-waste recycling ecosystem that will set the benchmark across ASEAN.”

For more information on Redux, visit www.redux.sg.