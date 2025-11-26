Laos Launches Training Center to Boost Mining, Energy Skills

On 18 November, Laos inaugurated the Lancang-Mekong Training Center and launched a specialized training program designed to address the country’s shortage of skilled workers in the mining and energy sectors.

Anousack Phongsavath, Director General of the Research Institute for Energy and Mines, highlighted that the initiative is tailored to provide immediate career opportunities.

By collaborating closely with companies facing labor shortages, the program ensures students acquire skills directly aligned with industry needs, guaranteeing employment for all graduates upon completion.

Training First Cohort

The inaugural cohort comprises 30 students from the Polytechnic College, selected through a testing process. Participants will receive full scholarships from China’s Punan Vocational College of Land and Resources, which cover tuition fees and a monthly living stipend throughout the three-year program.

The curriculum follows a “1+1+1” model culminating in a High Diploma.

The first year, conducted in Laos, emphasizes Chinese language proficiency and foundational knowledge of mining and energy operations.

In the second year, students travel to China for advanced, specialized field training.

The final year is spent back in Laos, where participants gain hands-on experience as trainees in relevant companies, refine their technical skills, and complete thesis projects.

Promoting Skills and Collaboration

This joint initiative between the Research Institute for Energy and Mines, Laos’ Polytechnic College, and Punan Vocational College of Land and Resources aims to promote international collaboration in vocational education.

Beyond developing technical expertise, it seeks to strengthen the capacity of Laos’ workforce, prepare highly skilled professionals for the mining and energy industries, and support sustainable development while encouraging greater student participation in the sector.

Ultimately, the program is designed not only to equip students with essential technical skills but also to ensure that Laos’ workforce is ready to meet the evolving demands of its key industries.