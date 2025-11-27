Hang Lung Pledges HK$11 Million to Set Up Tai Po Wang Fuk Court Fire Relief Fund

Donation includes HK$10 million in Financial Aid and HK$1 million in Transitional Accommodation



HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 27 November 2025 – Hang Lung Group and Hang Lung Properties (“Hang Lung”) express deep sorrow and profound concern following the severe fire that occurred yesterday at Wang Fuk Court, Tai Po. Our condolences go out to all affected residents. In response to this tragic event, Hang Lung is committing a total of HK$11 million to set up Tai Po Wang Fuk Court Fire Relief Fund, combining financial aid and accommodation support.

The cash donation will be allocated to support emergency living expenses and related relief efforts for the affected residents. Furthermore, acknowledging the urgent need for temporary shelter for those displaced from their homes, Hang Lung will provide 20 units at Kornhill Apartments with two-month stays to serve as transitional accommodation.

Hang Lung also wishes to convey its gratitude and respect to the firefighters, police officers, medical staff, and frontline personnel who have worked tirelessly around the clock in the rescue and support operations. We are committed to continuing our collaboration with all sectors of society to provide appropriate assistance to the community and help them navigate through this challenging period.

