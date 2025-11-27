Laos Launches 16 Days of Activism Campaign Focused on Digital Violence

Laos kicked off the 2025 global campaign for the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence on 25 November, putting a national spotlight on digital safety under the theme “Unite to End Digital Violence Against All Women and Girls.”

The event opened with a message from Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, who reaffirmed the government’s commitment to tackling gender-based violence in all forms, including the fast-growing problem of abuse online.

This year’s theme highlights the rise of technology-facilitated gender-based violence, which includes online harassment, cyberstalking, threats, non-consensual sharing of intimate images, deepfakes, and doxxing.

Officials stressed that these acts cause serious emotional and psychological harm, limit women’s participation in public life, and leave many survivors feeling unsafe or silenced.

Focus on Digital Safety

Santisouk Simmalavong, Vice-Minister of Technology and Communications, said the government is committed to fulfilling its obligations and working with development partners to prevent and eliminate digital violence against women and girls.

Madame Phasouk Vongvichith, Vice President of the Lao Women’s Union, said, “TFGBV affects women and girls from every background. Many remain silent out of shame or fear. Through the 16 Days campaign, we aim to break this silence, amplify survivors’ voices, and strengthen national systems that protect their rights.”

The UN expressed its support for the campaign.

UN Resident Coordinator Bakhodir Burkhanov stressed that online spaces must be safe for women and girls to learn, work, and participate freely.

UNFPA Representative Bakhtiyor Kadyrov noted that the government’s signing of the UN Convention against Cybercrime shows a strong commitment to safe digital environments for everyone, including persons with disabilities and LGBTIQ communities.

Campaign Activities Nationwide

Activities at the event included a theater performance on the emotional impact of cyberbullying, a fashion show promoting digital safety, podcasts with young activists, and interactive installations featuring a giant phone screen where participants shared messages of solidarity.

A UNiTE Walk symbolically called for safer online spaces for women, girls, and marginalized groups.

The campaign will continue across the country until 10 December, with school workshops, digital safety events, community dialogues, university debates, and youth-led advocacy activities.

The event was jointly organized by the Lao Women’s Union, the National Commission for

the Advancement of Women, Mother and Child, the Ministry of Technology and Communications, and the United Nations in Laos, including UNFPA and the UN Resident Coordinator’s Office.