Laos, UN Mark 70 Years of Partnership, Highlighting Support for Youth and Sustainable Development

Laos and the United Nations (UN) marked the 70th anniversary of their partnership on 20 November, celebrating decades of cooperation in development, peacebuilding, and support for young people.

A ceremony took place at UN House in Vientiane, led by Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, and attended by senior officials, development partners, diplomats, and Lao youth representatives.

During the event, Deputy Foreign Minister Anouparb Vongnorkeo said the anniversary was a chance to reflect on shared progress and renew commitment to long-term development. He highlighted the UN’s vital role in improving livelihoods, reducing poverty, and protecting the environment throughout many years of partnership with Laos.

According to the deputy minister, cooperation with UN agencies has supported Laos in strengthening its systems, developing human resources, and increasing national resilience. These efforts have also been central to Laos’ ongoing journey toward graduating from Least Developed Country (LDC) status.

He highlighted that Laos endorsed the Pact for the Future in September last year, showing its continued commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Going forward, the government plans to align its National Socio-Economic Development Plans with the SDGs, with a particular focus on climate resilience, technology access, and greater cooperation to support countries facing vulnerability.

Bakhodir Burkhanov, UN Resident Coordinator affirmed during the event that the UN will continue to support Laos by helping it graduate from LDC, with future cooperation focused on climate resilience, technology, innovation, sustainable financing, and other related development sectors.