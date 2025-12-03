Laos, Thailand Prepare for Launch of 5th Friendship Bridge in Late December

Laos and Thailand are gearing up for the official launch of the 5th Thai–Lao Friendship Bridge on 25 December, marking a new milestone in cross-border cooperation between the two neighbors.

The bridge connects Bueng Kan Province in Thailand with Bolikhamxay Province in central Laos and is expected to boost connectivity, lower transport costs, and strengthen trade and tourism flows across the Mekong.

The preparations were discussed on 24 November during a meeting between Chulvat Narinthrangura, Director-General of the Thailand International Cooperation Agency, and newly appointed Lao Ambassador to Thailand Sisavath Inphachanh.

During the opening ceremony, the King of Thailand Maha Vajiralongkorn (Rama X), and his Queen, Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana will also attend, as well as Lao president, Thongloun Sisoulith.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to the Three-Year Thai–Lao Development Cooperation Program and agreed that the bridge opening will coincide with diplomatic anniversary celebrations later this year.

Officials also reviewed planned activities commemorating the 75th anniversary of Thailand–Laos diplomatic ties, including the Thai–Lao Friendship Social Center and a Learning Center for Sustainable Agricultural Development at Bolikhamxay Technical–Vocational School. The facilities aim to advance the “Sufficiency Economy Philosophy” and promote sustainable farming practices among border communities.

Sisavath thanked Thailand for more than 35 years of development support, saying Thai cooperation has played a key role in Laos’ national progress.

Both governments pledged to continue collaboration in education, infrastructure, agriculture, and cultural exchanges, with the new bridge seen as a catalyst for deeper regional integration and long-term development.