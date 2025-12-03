South Korea, Laos Expand Rehabilitation Services with Mobile Units in Northern Provinces

On 28 November, South Korea and Laos launched a new partnership to expand rehabilitation services for persons with disabilities in Laos’ northern provinces of Oudomxay, Luang Namtha, Bokeo, and Phongsaly.

The initiative, a collaboration between the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), the Center for Medical Rehabilitation (CMR), and the Cooperative Orthotic and Prosthetic Enterprise (COPE), will operate mobile rehabilitation units to improve access to prosthetics, therapy, and inclusive healthcare. The program is supported by a service agreement valued at USD 600,000.

The mobile units are designed to bring prosthetic, orthotic, and rehabilitation services directly to people with disabilities and accident survivors in remote and hard-to-reach areas, addressing longstanding gaps in healthcare access in northern Laos.

The CMR, under the Ministry of Health, is Laos’ main rehabilitation institution, providing treatment, assistive devices, and professional training for healthcare workers.

Over the next five years, KOICA will continue working with the Ministry and CMR to strengthen national and provincial rehabilitation centres, train healthcare professionals, and expand mobile services across the country.

This project forms part of the “Improving Accessibility and Enhancing Capacities of Rehabilitation Services in Laos” initiative, running from 2025 to 2029.

The ultimate goal is to make healthcare more inclusive and accessible for people with disabilities, helping them achieve greater independence and improved quality of life.