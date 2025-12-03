Thailand’s Afternoon Alcohol Sales Ban Lifted Ahead of New Year Celebrations

Laotian Times and AFP – Thailand has officially lifted its decades-old ban on alcohol sales between 2:00 PM and 5:00 PM, a move aimed at stimulating tourism and economic activity during major travel periods, including the New Year and next year’s Songkran festival.

The updated rules, published in the Royal Gazette on 2 December, allow registered stores, such as grocery stores and convenience stores, to sell alcohol during the previously restricted hours for a six-month trial period.

For bars and restaurants, the rules are different from stores. They can let customers who started drinking before 2:00 pm continue for up to one hour, until 3:00 pm and resume after 5:00 pm as per Thai Law.law.

Thai Deputy Prime Minister Sophon Sarum, who first announced the policy change on 13 November after chairing a meeting of the National Alcohol Beverage Policy Committee, described the afternoon restriction as outdated, noting it was originally introduced in 1972 to discourage civil servants from drinking during work hours.

Health Minister Pattana Promphat, who attended the committee meeting, confirmed that the trial period would allow authorities to assess economic benefits, health concerns, and other factors before deciding whether to make the change permanent.

The policy’s implementation followed a 15-day public consultation that concluded on 2 December.

The afternoon ban had long been criticized for imposing fines of up to THB 10,000 (around USD 313) for consuming alcohol outside permitted hours.

Despite its reputation as a tourism and nightlife hub, Thailand’s alcohol laws remained rooted in Buddhist teachings that view imbibing as a moral transgression.

The country has some of the highest alcohol consumption rates in Asia, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), with locals typically reaching for the ubiquitous Chang, Singha and Leo beers.

Thailand ranked 16th out of nearly 200 countries for the most road traffic deaths per capita in 2021, WHO data shows.

Nearly 33,000 people were killed in drunk driving incidents in the country from 2019 to 2023, according to public health ministry figures.

With the new rules, alcohol sales in Thailand will now be continuous from 11:00 AM to midnight, ending a restriction that had been in place for more than 50 years.