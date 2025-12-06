Princess Aiko Shares Thoughts on Six-Day Trip to Laos

Her Royal Highness Princess Aiko of Japan has shared her thoughts following her first official overseas visit, concluding a trip to Laos from 22 to 22 November.

“On the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Laos, I am very pleased to have been invited by the Lao Government and have the opportunity to officially visit Laos,” Princess Aiko said.

She expressed heartfelt gratitude for the warm hospitality extended by senior officials, including President Thongloun Sisoulith, Vice President Pany Yathotou, and Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone.

Exploring Laos

During her stay, Princess Aiko explored a variety of Laos’ cultural, historical, and natural highlights.

In Vientiane, she visited That Luang and the Patuxay Monument, followed by a welcome reception and a traditional Baci ceremony at the Crowne Plaza Hotel.

In Luang Prabang, she toured Xieng Thong Temple and the Royal Palace and National Museum, reflecting on the old capital’s atmosphere and architecture. She also visited a traditional Lao silk residence, where she tried her hand at weaving a Lao silk scarf on a loom.

“I still remember the sacred atmosphere of the sacred places, the beautiful architecture of That Luang and Wat Xieng Thong. In addition, I had the opportunity to experience the important and beautiful nature of Laos in the Kuang Si region with my own eyes,” Princess Aiko shared.

Witnessing Japan-Laos Cooperation and People-to-People Ties

Her visit also included engagements that highlighted the ongoing cooperation between the two nations.

At the COPE Information Center for the Disabled, she learned about the challenges Laos faces due to unexploded ordnance left from past conflicts.

“I was deeply moved to know that the Japanese government and all sectors of the people have been supporting this important issue for many years,” she said. She also visited the Lao Friends Hospital for Children and acknowledged the critical role of Japanese non-profit organizations in supporting the health and lives of local children.

Princess Aiko emphasized the importance of people-to-people connections in strengthening Japan-Laos relations.

“During this visit, I had the opportunity to speak face-to-face with people of all ages who are involved in Japan-Laos relations in various ways, and it was at that moment that I realized that the strong friendship between the two countries was born and developed through people-to-people exchanges,” she noted.

Her schedule included visits to a Japanese-language school and the Lao-Japan Budo Sports Center, where she interacted with students and youth, witnessing firsthand how cooperation between the countries is being passed on to the next generation.

Thanks to the warmth of the Lao people, Princess Aiko described her trip as “a perfect and unforgettable visit.”

She concluded, “I personally have made a new vow to continue the journey of His Majesty the King, His Majesty the Queen, and the Royal Family, and I sincerely hope that this visit will further advance and develop the understanding and interest between the two peoples, the friendship and cooperation between Japan and Laos.”