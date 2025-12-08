Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Merlin Beach and WildAid Join Forces to Advance Thailand’s Marine Protected Areas and Strengthen Reef Restoration

Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Merlin Beach. Top Family-Friendly resort in Phuket.

PHUKET, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 8 December 2025 – Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Merlin Beach , in collaboration with WildAid, an international conservation organization, launched a partnership to help expand Thailand’s marine protected areas and safeguard the rich biodiversity of the Merlin House Reef, located directly in front of the resort. The initiative will strengthen area-based management and conservation by engaging local communities and resource users, and implementing long-term, science-based monitoring to ensure effective conservation while sustaining ecosystem functions and services.

The coastline of Phuket Island is home to remarkable nearshore coral reefs, making it a popular destination for snorkeling, diving, and other nature-based tourism. Many of its beaches also serve as important nesting grounds for sea turtles. However, Phuket’s marine biodiversity is under significant pressure from human activities, including coastal development, wastewater discharge, anchoring, plastic pollution, discarded fishing gear, concentrated tourism, overfishing, and the impacts of climate change.

Despite these pressures, a 2024 survey conducted by local NGO Love Wildlife Foundation revealed that Merlin House Reef remains a healthy coral ecosystem, housing 24 different coral groups along with 14 groups of reef fish.

This initiative with WildAid will leverage the ongoing conservation efforts by the hotel by committing to support the expansion of Thailand’s marine protected areas and contribute to the global ’30×30′ initiative, which aims to safeguard at least 30 percent of the world’s land and oceans by 2030. As part of the effort, the project will strengthen area-based management of the Merlin House Reef, including long-term ecological monitoring, foster stakeholder engagement in sustainable reef management, and conduct feasibility for a reef rewilding initiative. These actions will essentially lay the groundwork for nominating Merlin Beach as a potential Locally Managed Marine Area (LMMA), an increasingly important tool to expand marine protected areas and help advance the 30×30 goal.

LMMAs enable participation from local communities and stakeholders, drawing on their practical experience and deep knowledge. This inclusive approach fosters collaborative management, ensuring that everyone who relies on marine resources plays a vital role in the long-term success of LMMAs.

The initiative also emphasizes the critical role of the private sector, particularly the hospitality industry, in driving marine conservation. Around the world, there have been increasingly successful cases showing how protected areas actively managed and led by the private sector can complement existing government-led MPAs by enhancing connectivity of coastal, near-shore and off-shore habitats between other MPAs, underscoring the importance of empowering businesses to take an active part in safeguarding the oceans.

“By empowering hotels to take an active role in co-managing the resources that underpin nature-based tourism, we can help restore ecosystems, rewild degraded reefs, and sustain the services they provide. Rewilding efforts, such as bringing back keystone reef species and restoring ecological functions, make tourism more regenerative and ensure benefits flow back to both people and nature. Collaboration among stakeholders, local communities, and science-based monitoring is essential to achieving long-term conservation and truly sustainable use,” said Petch Manopawitr, Conservation Scientist and Advisor to WildAid.

Despite ongoing conservation efforts led by Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Merlin Beach, along with government and conservation partners in recent years, the reef remains vulnerable to rising sea water temperature, damage from boat anchors for fishing and snorkeling activities, and physical contact such as stepping on corals during low tide. To address these challenges, the hotel has been working closely with the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) in recent years to protect the corals. These efforts include installing undersea temperature and light monitors at a distance of 3, 6, and 10 meters from the surface of the water to study the impact of climate change on marine life. In collaboration with Love Wildlife Foundation, the hotel also engages guests through awareness and education activities at the Reef Education Center, developed in partnership with the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

“Here at Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Merlin Beach, this is huge. We are a premier family resort in Phuket, and we recognize that our stunning natural environment is our biggest asset. So, partnering with an organization like WildAid is absolutely crucial—this is about moving beyond simple measures and making a real impact on a global scale. This is how we walk the talk when it comes to Marriott International’s Serve360 commitment. We are applying long-term scientific monitoring to our beautiful Merlin House Reef, and actively working to turn this area into a LMMA. Ultimately, we are aiming to raise global tourism awareness about sustainability and social impact. We want our guests, especially families, to feel connected to this effort. When you stay with us, you are directly supporting the protection and rewilding of the ocean. It ensures that the magic of Phuket’s reefs will be here for generations to come.” said Mr. Trevor May, Multi-Property General Manager, Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Merlin Beach, Courtyard by Marriott Phuket, Patong Beach Resort and Le Méridien Khao Lak Resort & Spa.

WildAid and Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Merlin Beach will also drive awareness activities under the theme “Our House Reef: Home to Life, Home to Us” to inspire a sense of shared responsibility for ocean conservation. Visitors, guests, local community and youth, and other stakeholders will be encouraged to take part in this collective effort, supporting the roadmap toward establishing an LMMA.

In the coming months, Love Wildlife Foundation and WildAid will conduct a comprehensive biodiversity survey to build an updated coral reef database, which will assess reef condition, coral diversity and recruitment, fish and invertebrate communities, and the resilience of the coral reef. The findings will serve as a critical baseline for long-term monitoring and support the nomination of the area as an LMMA.

This collaboration aligns with WildAid’s Marine Program’s goal that aims to strengthen protection and management in critical marine areas worldwide. WildAid’s marine work is operating across 95 priority sites in 17 countries, pioneering an approach that designs and applies effective enforcement and compliance systems for priority marine areas. As the number of protected areas around the world expands to achieve the 30×30 global target, WildAid’s efforts continue to grow with this network of protected areas.

