Allegiant Adds New Global Hotel Booking Platform Powered by Rocket Travel by Agoda

Over 20 million of Allegiant’s Allways Rewards members gain access to a new worldwide hotel platform where they can earn points on stays or redeem their points to book

SINGAPORE, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Allegiant, ranked as 2025’s Best Low-Cost Airline in North America in the Skytrax World Airline Awards, has partnered with Rocket Travel by Agoda, the strategic partnerships arm of Agoda. The agreement will introduce the airline’s customers to a new hotel booking platform. The platform, Allegiant Hotels, will enable Allegiant Allways Rewards members and customers to book hotels worldwide whilst earning or redeeming Allegiant points.

With this collaboration, Allegiant is expanding the reach of its Allways Rewards program, making it possible for customers to both earn and redeem points on hotel bookings worldwide. This new platform will extend hotel options to all Allegiant destinations and beyond, including popular leisure destinations such as Orlando, Tampa, Phoenix, Fort Myers, and Nashville.

“Travel loyalty is evolving beyond just points. It’s about delivering flexible, rewarding experiences. By partnering with Allegiant Airlines, we’re unlocking new value for millions of travelers, wherever they go,” shared Damien Pfirsch, Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Rocket Travel by Agoda.

The new platform, operated and powered by Rocket Travel by Agoda, delivers a seamless end-to-end hotel booking experience. Customers can search, book, and manage their hotel stays while earning or redeeming Allegiant Allways Rewards points – unlocking greater value and flexibility for over 20 million of Allegiant’s loyalty members. Rocket Travel by Agoda will source all hotel inventory and oversee the entire customer journey, including customer service, ensuring a best-in-class experience that matches the high standards of Allegiant’s own platform.

“This partnership with Rocket Travel by Agoda marks an exciting new chapter for Allegiant and our 20 million+ Allways Rewards Members,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s Chief Commercial Officer. “By working with a partner we trust to deliver exceptional technology and service, we’re able to offer our customers greater value and even more ways to earn and redeem points.”

Allegiant will actively promote the new platform to its Allways Rewards members, including exclusive offers for co-branded credit cardholders and special launch promotions, further strengthening its loyalty program and enhancing the travel experience.

With tailored promotions for co-brand credit cardholders and a focus on delivering greater value to travelers, this partnership highlights both organizations’ shared commitment to enhancing the travel experience and rewarding customer loyalty at every step of the journey.