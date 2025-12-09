Asia-Potash Industrial Park Attracts USD 1.088 Billion in New Investment

Asia-Potash Industrial Park attracted USD 1.088 billion in new investment through 16 project agreements signed 6 December 6 at a major conference in China, with projects expected to generate USD 1.828 billion in annual output.

The Comprehensive, Upgraded Public Relations and Investment Promotion Conference, held in Shenzhen, coincided with the launch of Laos’ 10th Five-Year National Socio-Economic Development Plan (NSEDP) and represented the first major investment event since the official promulgation of the Decree on the Asia-Potash Industrial Park, ushering in what officials are calling the park’s “2.0 development era.”

Government-Private Partnership Establishes New Model for Industrial Development

Senior Lao government officials attended the signing ceremonies, including Minister of Industry and Commerce Malaithong Kommasith, Khammouane Provincial Governor Vansai Phongsavanh, and Vice Minister of Technology Saisana Sithiphon, signaling strong government backing for the initiative.

The signed agreements cover diverse sectors including bromine-chemical downstream projects, sheet-grade metal materials for chlor-alkali and silicon industries, calcium sulfate, and compound fertilizers. These projects reflect comprehensive industrial expansion, revitalization, and production capacity upgrading across the park’s industrial ecosystem, highlighting significant improvements in both quality and efficiency.

Malaithong delivered a keynote address emphasizing that potash represents not merely a raw material source but a national asset and cornerstone of the country’s industrial transformation strategy.

He outlined the government’s focus on converting key resources into high-value industrial products while creating employment, increasing income, modernizing infrastructure, and enhancing social welfare nationwide. Malaithong noted that the Lao government established the Asia-Potash Industrial Park this year with attractive and highly competitive investment policies, including special economic incentives.

Beyond these incentives, the park will serve as a logistics hub connecting the Lao economy with both Eastern and Western markets.

The Asia-Potash Industrial Park is located in Laos’ central Khammuane Province specifically in the areas of Thakhek and Nongbok districts, serving as a major industrial hub for potash mining, fertilizer production, and associated industries, strategically positioned near major transport routes like National Road No. 13 South, the country’s longest highway.

Malaithong further invited Chinese investors and entrepreneurs to “invest responsibly” with attention to environmental protection, stressing that the government will work closely with all investors to maximize mutual benefits.

Governor Vansai highlighted Khammouane Province’s rich mineral resources and its ambitions to become a modern industrial hub and national center for energy and key minerals. He emphasized that the new investment projects would drive income generation for both the government and local communities.

On behalf of the provincial administration, Vansai assured investors that Khammouane would provide optimal investment conditions in accordance with Lao law, guaranteeing a safe and reliable environment and pledging close cooperation to expand markets and business opportunities.

Park’s Industrial Modernization Gains Recognition for Value Creation

Asia-Potash International Investment (Guangzhou) Co., Ltd. executives outlined the company’s vision and progress during the conference.

Chairperson Liu Bingyan stated that the investment promotion projects have been effectively implemented, with high-quality raw materials efficiently imported to achieve positive outcomes. She credited these achievements to dedicated support from central and provincial government authorities and relevant stakeholders.

Looking forward, she expressed the company’s commitment to cooperating closely with the Lao government and people to develop the park into a leading chemical industry cluster and highly competitive industrial hub within the ASEAN region.

Vice Chairman Zheng Youye provided an overview of the project’s history, current progress, and future plans, highlighting modernization efforts that have increased product value, strengthened industrial coordination, and introduced technological innovations. He emphasized that the zone’s development is supported by six key factors: scale, capital, strategic location, comprehensive infrastructure, market access, and policy support. With continued government backing, the company aims to create a stable and highly efficient environment to strengthen industrial competitiveness and promote expanded Laos-China cooperation for sustainable growth.

The Asia-Potash Industrial Park’s “cluster-based”: development model has gained widespread recognition for enhancing industrial coordination, value creation, and overall economic impact. The conference underscored the alignment between China’s industrial capabilities and Laos’ resource base, showcasing a new model of industrial collaboration. The park’s development blueprint aligns with Laos’ 10th Five-Year NSDEP, positioning the initiative as a model for industrial parks nationwide and contributing to the country’s strategic goal of building an independent and resilient economy.