Geumsan Insamju Targets Hong Kong Tourists and K-Culture Fans with Enhanced Cultural Experience Marketing

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Agricultural Corporation Geumsan Insamju announced that it is strengthening its cultural and experiential marketing strategy in Hong Kong, aiming to position its flagship product Geumseol not merely as an alcoholic beverage but as a “cultural experience.” With growing interest in K-pop, K-dramas, and Korean cuisine, curiosity toward Korean traditional liquor is also rising in Hong Kong SAR—making Geumseol a timely fit for the expanding Korean cultural wave.

Hong Kong maintains consistent demand for giftable liquor at duty-free shops and retail stores, and alcohol purchases by tourists remain strong. This presents Geumseol with an opportunity to appeal simultaneously as both a premium liqueur and a memorable souvenir. “Hong Kong consumers are already familiar with Korean dining culture, and traditional liquor holds strong potential as a cultural product,” a company spokesperson said.

To engage local consumers, Geumsan Insamju is planning pop-up events and tasting sessions at popular K-culture stores, lifestyle select shops, and stylish bars across Hong Kong. The unique LED lighting at the base of the Geumseol bottle will be highlighted through visually appealing photos and videos, which the company will distribute via social media platforms and live-commerce channels to deliver its brand story directly to Hong Kong audiences.

Geumsan Insamju is also considering expanding its product lineup. Beyond Geumseol, the company is exploring new ginseng-based low-alcohol beverages, powdered distilled spirits, and fruit- or herb-infused liqueurs to cater to a wider range of consumer tastes.

A representative from Agricultural Corporation Geumsan Insamju said, “We are not simply selling alcohol—we are exporting Korean tradition and sentiment. We hope Geumseol becomes recognized in Hong Kong SAR as a representative cultural spirit of Korea.”