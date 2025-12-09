Laos Reports 21 UXO Victims Amid Ongoing Clearance Efforts

The unexploded ordnance (UXO) sector in Laos continues to face significant challenges.

In the first 11 months of 2025, Laos saw 11 UXO accidents, resulting in five deaths and 16 injuries, mostly children, Bounpheng Sisavath, Head of the National Explosive Ordnance Disposal Office, shared during the Annual UXO Sector Working Group (AUMWG) 2025.

During the meeting, held in Vientiane on 5 December, Bounpheng reported that a total of 5,268 hectares were cleared this year, achieving 70 percent of the 2025 target.

Risk awareness programs reached 683 villages, and 59,039 UXOs were destroyed to free land for development.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Thongsavanh Phomvihane noted some of the internal challenges that Laos faced this year included coordination gaps between provinces and UXO organizations, reporting delays, insufficient clearance budgets for infrastructure projects, and limitations in risk education and survey-clearance activities.

Meanwhile, among the external obstacles were regional instability, suspended humanitarian funding, shortened project implementation periods, and environmental and climate concerns.

Minister Thongsavanh further emphasized that UXO work remains a long-term national development priority, vital for Laos’ path toward graduating from least-developed country status.

MAG Boosts UXO Safety in Communities

Building on national efforts, international organizations like the Mines Advisory Group (MAG) continue to play a crucial role in UXO clearance and community safety in Laos.

“This year has been both challenging and rewarding for MAG in Laos. Despite a difficult start and an unusually heavy rainy season, we are proud to have cleared almost 10 million square meters of land in Khammouane and Xieng Khouang provinces,” said Eli Mechanic, MAG Country Director.

He highlighted that MAG teams identified over 95 million square meters of confirmed hazardous areas, responded to more than 2,400 roving tasks, conducted 300 risk education sessions reaching over 7,000 people, and safely destroyed nearly 5,300 UXO items.

Mechanic explained that MAG’s community liaison teams have been working in Laos for 30 years, building trust with local communities to raise awareness about UXO risks.

“They visit different villages every day, ensuring people understand the risks posed by unexploded ordnance. Our evaluations show these sessions are highly effective, with participants retaining at least 80 percent of the information months after training,” he said.

On measures to prevent future accidents, especially among children, Mechanic noted that MAG tailors risk education to local contexts using interactive methods such as games and songs.

Schools are fully included, and children who do not attend school are reached through village sessions, ensuring no child is left behind in learning how to stay safe around UXO.

While the sector continues to grapple with accidents and operational challenges, authorities remain committed to advancing UXO clearance, risk education, and victim assistance, ensuring safer communities and supporting Laos’ broader development goals.