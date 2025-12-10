Laos Ready to Compete at 33rd SEA Games in Thailand, Targeting at Least Five Golds

The Lao National Olympic Committee announced on 5 December that Laos will send its athletes to compete in the 33rd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games, taking place in Thailand from December 9 to 25. The nation is set to compete in 39 sports with the goal of securing at least five gold medals.

Sichanh Chittapanya, Director-General of the Department of Sports under the Ministry of Education and Sports (MoES), noted that 39 sports include 19 government-funded and 20 self-funded events.

Lao athletes have already begun competing in their respective events.

Kingmano Phommahaxay, Minister of Education and Vice President of the National Olympic Committee, emphasized the importance of discipline and urged athletes to adhere strictly to their coaches’ training plans, respect competition rules, and demonstrate good sportsmanship. He also encouraged athletes to accept both victory and defeat with grace.

Kingmano further highlighted that the delegation’s mission extends beyond winning medals. He stressed the aim to honor athletes, their families, and the nation, while also serving as ambassadors of Lao culture and showcasing the country’s values and heritage on the international stage.