Myanmar Military Air Strike on Hospital Kills 31, On-site Aid Worker Says

AFP – A Myanmar military air strike killed more than 30 people at a hospital, an on-site aid worker said on 11 December, as the government wages a withering offensive ahead of elections beginning this month.

The military leadership has increased air strikes year-on-year since the start of Myanmar’s conflict, experts say, after the military snatched power in a 2021 putsch ending a decade-long experiment with democracy.

The military has set polls starting 28 December, touting the vote as an off-ramp to fighting, but rebels have pledged to block it from the territory they control, which the military is battling to claw back.

A military jet bombed the general hospital of Mrauk-U in western Rakhine State, bordering Bangladesh, on Thursday evening, said on-site aid worker Wai Hun Aung.

“The situation is very terrible,” he said. “As for now, we can confirm there are 31 deaths and we think there will be more deaths. Also there are 68 wounded and will be more and more.”

At least 20 shrouded bodies were visible on the ground outside the hospital overnight.

A junta spokesman could not be immediately reached for comment.

© Agence France-Presse