PT Infomedia Nusantara Receives Frost & Sullivan’s 2025 Indonesian Customer Experience Management Services Company of the Year Recognition for Excellence in Digital Transformation and AI-Driven Customer Engagement

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that PT Infomedia Nusantara (Infomedia) is the 2025 Indonesian Company of the Year in the customer experience management (CXM) services industry. This recognition celebrates Infomedia’s excellence in leveraging AI, automation, and digital transformation to deliver measurable outcomes, elevate customer satisfaction, and enhance operational efficiency across Indonesia’s CXM landscape.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. Infomedia excelled in both, demonstrating its ability to align strategic initiatives with market needs while executing them at scale through advanced technology, deep customer insight, and agile delivery.

“Infomedia has built strong brand equity through its long-standing presence, client trust, delivery excellence, and active role in national transformation initiatives. Over time, it has become the preferred partner for commercial and public sector organizations seeking digitally enabled CXM solutions,” said Krishna Baidya, Senior Director, ICT Practice Asia-Pacific at Frost & Sullivan.

Guided by a long-term strategy centered on digital transformation, AI innovation, and holistic engagement, Infomedia empowers clients to automate workflows, cut errors, and boost agent productivity. The company’s AI-powered customer relationship management (CRM) platforms, shared services, and digital business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions help organizations improve service quality, reduce costs, and strengthen customer loyalty.

Infomedia’s approach goes beyond traditional service delivery. It acts as a digital transformation architect, co-creating solutions with clients to integrate AI, automation, and analytics into customer engagement models. Through its OmniX platform, GenAI coaching tools, and intelligent automation in shared services, Infomedia enables real-time insights and predictive decision-making that optimize every touchpoint in the customer journey.

Infomedia builds its innovation ecosystem through strategic partnerships with global technology leaders, such as Microsoft, Google, and UiPath, alongside collaborations with local tech start-ups and institutions. The global-local approach ensures rapid innovation, strong compliance, and tailored solutions aligned with Indonesia’s digital transformation agenda. Its alignment with national initiatives—including flagship programs with ministries, state-owned enterprises, and regional authorities—has reinforced its position as a trusted transformation partner driving Indonesia’s digital economy forward.

Infomedia’s success is rooted in its ability to balance innovation with reliability. Its holistic engagement model, strong governance practices, and focus on data security ensure sustained value for clients. With more than two decades of experience, Infomedia continues to set the benchmark for digital excellence, customer satisfaction, and operational savings in Indonesia’s CXM industry. “This recognition belongs to everyone who has walked this journey with us. Our progress is shaped by the dedication of our people, the trust of our clients, and the support of our stakeholders. Digital transformation is ultimately about people—learning together, adapting together, and creating meaningful experiences for those we serve. We are grateful for the collaboration that continues to inspire us to improve and to make a positive impact,” said Eddy Sofryano, President Director of Infomedia.

Frost & Sullivan commends Infomedia for setting a high standard in competitive strategy, technology adoption, and customer-centric innovation. The company’s growth vision, agility, and investment in AI-driven solutions position it as a future-ready leader in Indonesia’s rapidly evolving CXM sector.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Company of the Year Recognition to an organization that demonstrates excellence in growth strategy and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. The award honors forward-thinking companies that redefine their industries through innovation and strategic execution.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan’s Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

About Infomedia

PT Infomedia Nusantara (Infomedia) is a Digital BPO Company committed to enabling organizations to scale through AI-driven innovation, Analytics, and Automation. As part of Telkom Group, Indonesia’s largest telecommunications company, Infomedia is built on a strong foundation of Customer Relationship Management (CRM) and Shared Service Operation (SSO) portfolio to help businesses streamline processes, enhance customer satisfaction, and deliver measurable operational impact. As the market leader in Indonesia’s contact center industry by market share, Infomedia serves corporate clients across diverse sectors including telecommunications, banking and financial services, government, oil & gas, education, retail, and leading unicorn startups.

