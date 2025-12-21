Laos, Vietnam Deepen Economic Diplomacy with Focus on Digital Economy

Officials from Laos and Vietnam met in Hanoi on 18–19 December to strengthen economic diplomacy, with a strong focus on digital economy development and government digital transformation.

The Laos delegation was led by Somboun Sihanat, Director of the Department of Economics at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, alongside meetings linked to the 12th Ministerial Political Consultation between the two countries.

During the talks, both sides reviewed progress under existing economic diplomacy agreements and discussed future cooperation plans. Vietnam shared its experience in digital transformation across government and business sectors, offering practical insights for Laos as it expands its own digital systems.

Vietnamese sources said the meetings formed part of broader efforts to strengthen economic connectivity and ensure high-level agreements between the two countries are effectively implemented. Both sides reviewed progress under existing economic diplomacy agreements and discussed cooperation plans for the coming years.

Officials also exchanged views on regional and global economic developments, as well as ways digital tools could support diplomatic work, including trade promotion and investment facilitation.

As part of the visit, the Laos delegation toured an industrial development zone in Hai Phong Province to learn from Vietnam’s industrial and manufacturing experience.

Vietnamese media described the consultations as taking place in a spirit of close cooperation, with an emphasis on translating long-standing political ties into concrete economic results that benefit both countries.