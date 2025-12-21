Slow Boat Sinks in Mekong River Near Pak Ou Cave in Luang Prabang, No Injuries or Deaths Reported

Developing Story

A slow boat traveling from Pakbeng to Luang Prabang sank in the Mekong River near Tham Ting (Pak Ou) Cave in Pak Ou district around 3:18 to 3:27 PM on 18 December.

The boat, carrying approximately 120 passengers, reportedly hit underwater rocks and sand about 25 km north of Luang Prabang City. No deaths have been officially reported so far.

However, passenger Anna-Maria Dimitrova, a 29-year-old Bulgarian woman traveling with her husband Lazar Harizanov, told the Laotian Times on 19 December that one local woman and two children were missing.

She noted that, “There were just a few life jackets on board.”

“All tourists were saved by a passing tourist boat going to the caves. We have heard this from other tourists. The police have not shared any information on this,” Anna-Maria added.

She is currently contacting authorities regarding her lost luggage,

According to the boat owner, most luggage remains on the sunken vessel.

Polish passenger Mikolaj K., who was also on board, described the evacuation: “We were about one hour away from Luang Prabang when we suddenly heard a loud noise, and the boat began to wobble violently. People woke up in panic. Two local Lao passengers stood up with fear on their faces and hugged each other tightly. At that moment we realized something serious had happened, when the locals are afraid, you know the situation is dangerous.”

Mikoraj continued, “Water was entering the engine room, and panic spread quickly. People rushed to retrieve their luggage. Some passengers were crying, others were trying desperately to organize their belongings. As the boat continued to take on water, another boat approached, and local passengers began handing their children onto the rescue boat. Chaos erupted. Many jumped into the river and helped each other to safety. Despite the panic, passengers organized themselves as best as possible.”

“The boat eventually broke in the middle,” Mikolaj said. “Some people tore open the roof to search for anyone still inside, but fortunately, everyone had already escaped. We lost all our luggage except our documents, but we are extremely grateful that no lives were lost.”

Authorities in Luang Prabang launched a recovery operation using boats and a crane to retrieve the sunken vessel. According to the boat owner, most passenger luggage remained on board at the time of the recovery.

As of 21 December, Anna-Maria confirmed that she had successfully recovered her luggage.

Authorities

Local authorities are continuing recovery efforts and coordinating with the boat owner to retrieve remaining belongings and address possible compensation for affected passengers.

The Laotian Times has contacted the boat owner and Luang Prabang authorities for official comments but had not received a response at the time of publication.

Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.