From Cloud to Life: Sino Jet Unveils 2025 Unionsky Curated Collection “Business Jet+” Ecosystem

HONG KONG, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Sino Jet recently hosted the “Business Jet+ Ecosystem Launch & 2025 Unionsky Curated Collection Awards Ceremony” in Beijing. The event explored two pivotal themes—”From Flight Tool to Lifestyle Curation Platform” and “Chinese Expression of Premium Lifestyle Brands”—gathering representatives from aviation, hotel, dining, and cultural industries to mark a defining moment in China’s business aviation sector.

As industry services grow increasingly standardized and client expectations continue to evolve, Sino Jet has introduced its “Business Jet+” ecosystem strategy, marking a strategic shift from traditional business jet services toward becoming a comprehensive premium lifestyle facilitator. “Our vision”, explained Jenny Lau, Vice Chair of Sino Jet Group, “is to transform business jets into temporal-spatial bridges that connect culture, social connection, and exploration—ensuring every arrival marks the start of an extraordinary experience”.

This innovative approach has led Sino Jet to redefine what “flight efficiency” truly means, elevating it to encompass “experiential efficiency” that enriches every dimension of life and signaling the industry’s transition into a new era defined by ecological value competition.

Building an Ecosystem: Data-Driven Excellence in Lifestyle Standards

The ceremony showcased the release of the industry’s inaugural 2025 Unionsky Curated Collection List—a comprehensive report grounded in authentic consumer behavior analysis. Developed under the guiding principle of “Rooted in Chinese Heritage, Embracing Global Perspectives”, this authoritative list illuminates how China’s high-net-worth population is strategically reshaping its global lifestyle footprint through the “Business Jet+” model, drawing insights from flight trajectory data and over 2,000 premium consumption scenarios spanning 2024-2025.

The list encompasses distinguished categories such as “Top 50 Hotels Preferred by Chinese Business Jet Travelers”, “Top 50 Restaurants”, “Top 50 Golf Courses”, and “Top 10 Cabin Product Brands”. Featured properties include Rosewood Hong Kong, Amanyangyun Shanghai, and Xin Rong Ji Beijing. The ceremony also introduced the concept of “Chinese Business Jet Business Flight Cities”—a recognition that highlights the harmonious blend of heritage and modernity while reflecting diverse value orientations spanning both bustling business hubs and tranquil vacation destinations.

Analysis reveals that consumption patterns among China’s ultra-high-net-worth population demonstrate a distinctive “temporal-spatial value compression” phenomenon: key hubs like Beijing and Shanghai function as strategic resource integration centers, while sought-after destinations such as Cheval Blanc Randheli Maldives attract discerning travelers through their exclusive, hard-to-replicate experiences. This comprehensive list transcends its function as a mere consumption guide; it stands as a testament to Sino Jet’s successful transformation into a true “lifestyle curation platform”, offering its valued clientele an intricate map of global premium living.

Intellectual Resonance: Cross-industry Dialogue on the Present and Future of “Lifestyle Curation”

The ceremony featured two compelling roundtable discussions on “lifestyle” and “cultural expression” respectively.

During the roundtable titled “From Flight Tool to Lifestyle Curation Platform”, the panelist observed a significant evolution in the preferences of China’s high-net-worth population: demands have progressed beyond “standardized luxury” toward a more nuanced pursuit of “personalized abundance”. Within this context, business jets have emerged as essential temporal-spatial carriers, serving as critical nodes that seamlessly link an array of diverse lifestyle scenarios. The discussion highlighted Sino Jet’s innovative “Four Seasons, Six Senses” service system—an approach that weaves Eastern lifestyle aesthetics into the fabric of its offerings, cultivating what can only be described as an “aerial residence” infused with humanistic warmth and distinctive cultural character

The subsequent dialogue on “Chinese Expression of Premium Lifestyle Brands” examined the delicate balance between honoring cultural heritage and embracing contemporary innovation. “Service offerings that lead with Chinese elements”, Jenny remarked during the discussion, “not only demonstrate cultural confidence but also harmoniously integrate international standards, delivering genuine emotional value to our clients”. Jiang Honglin—renowned paper-cut artist, collector, and specially invited artistic ambassador for Sino Jet—contributed the insightful concept of “walking intangible cultural heritage”, which envisions traditional culture not as a museum piece but as a living, breathing element seamlessly integrated into contemporary life.

Sino Jet’s dedication to cultural authenticity manifests through thoughtful innovations such as the incorporation of solar term aesthetics into cabin environments and the launch of the “Masters’ HE” series—a collection inspired by traditional Chinese culture. These initiatives underscore a vital truth: “Chinese expression” represents not mere revival, but rather a confident, contemporary revitalization rooted in deep cultural awareness.

Setting the Standard: A Collaborative Vision for Premium Services

Since its establishment in 2011, Sino Jet has cemented its position as the leading business aviation comprehensive service group throughout the Asia-Pacific region. With operational and maintenance certifications spanning all major aircraft registration jurisdictions globally, the company has constructed an all-encompassing service ecosystem that encompasses aircraft transactions, management, charter services, ground support, business jet terminal operations, and premium travel solutions. Its extensive network reaches over 200 countries and regions worldwide, while its fleet size maintains the top position in Asia-Pacific and manages the largest fleet of Gulfstream G650 globally.

Looking ahead, cross-industry collaboration is poised to evolve toward deeper, more meaningful partnerships characterized by “scenario co-creation and value symbiosis”. All stakeholders are set to leverage Sino Jet’s sophisticated curation platform to establish an ecosystem that is both open and trustworthy, continuously advancing through precise resource alignment and seamless experiential continuity.

According to Li Yuanfeng, President of Sino Jet Group, the 2025 Unionsky Curated Collection List serves a purpose far beyond simple guidance—it represents the premium lifestyle map that Sino Jet, in its capacity as a dedicated “lifestyle curator”, has meticulously crafted for its travelers, charting a clear course for future collaborative creation alongside partner brands across diverse industries.

The 2025 launch of Sino Jet’s “Business Jet+” ecosystem marks not merely a significant milestone in the company’s strategic evolution, but also signifies a broader transformation within China’s premium service sector—a shift from purely “functional delivery” toward profound “meaning creation”. Sino Jet is fundamentally rewriting the very logic of premium travel, transforming the skies into an expansive, boundless canvas that celebrates cultural confidence while drawing together wisdom from every corner of the globe.

