Attapeu Reports Major Poverty Reduction, 29,289 Families Lifted

Attapeu Province has lifted 29,289 families out of poverty, according to Chairman of the Attapeu Provincial Administrative Committee Tanuxay Chandanalith, who presented the update during the 10th Ordinary Session of the Attapeu Provincial People’s Council on December 24.

Tanuxay said the province currently comprises five districts and 140 villages, with a total of 32,257 families. Of these, 29,289 households have moved above the poverty line. As a result, 127 villages and three districts are now officially classified as out of poverty.

Alongside this progress, living standards across the province have continued to improve. A total of 24,455 families have been recognized as developed households, while 80 villages have achieved developed village status. In addition, three large villages have evolved into rural town centers, and three districts have been designated as developed districts.

Efforts to promote exemplary livelihoods have also gained momentum through model family programs, which have been implemented in seven villages. In Saysettha district alone, 97 families have been recognized as model households, including 30 farming families and 53 livestock-raising families.

Tanuxay noted that poverty reduction remains a central priority for the provincial administration. He said state investment, policy bank credit, grants, loans, and community contributions have been strategically directed toward infrastructure development and livelihood support.

These measures, he added, have strengthened production capacity, improved access to basic services, and raised living conditions, particularly in rural and remote areas, while laying a stronger foundation for long-term economic and social development across Attapeu Province.