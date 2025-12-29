Vientiane Provincial Court Issues Sentences in Five Criminal Cases

The Vientiane Provincial People’s Court handed down final judgments on 25 December in five criminal cases involving offenses ranging from traffic violations and fraud to drug trafficking.

The defendants included two Thai nationals, two Chinese nationals, and one Lao citizen. Among the cases, the court imposed one life sentence.

In traffic-related cases, Khachonlap, a 41-year-old Thai laborer from Khon Kaen, was sentenced to 11 months in prison and fined LAK 5 million (about USD 228) for causing a traffic accident in violation of road regulations.

In a separate case, Van Mung Hui, 27, a Chinese laborer residing in Naxaythong district, Vientiane Capital, received 18 months’ imprisonment and a LAK 5 million fine for a similar offence.

The court also ruled on a fraud case involving Huang Ji Cheng, a 41-year-old Chinese businessman from Sikhottabong district, Vientiane Capital. He was sentenced to four years in prison and fined LAK 15 million (approximately USD 684) following his arrest in May 2024.

The heaviest penalties were issued in a drug trafficking case involving two Lao nationals from Na Mak village, Thoulakhom district, Vientiane Province. Khaozaiy, 34, was sentenced to five years in prison and fined LAK 10 million (around USD 456), while Thongsavanh, 55, received a life sentence for his role in methamphetamine distribution. Both were arrested in November 2024.

The court also referenced earlier drug-related rulings issued in September. In that case, Yeng Yang, 50, and his wife Maly, 45, from Kasi district, were sentenced to death after authorities seized more than 63,000 methamphetamine tablets in July 2023. A third defendant, Ha Yang, 34, was sentenced to life imprisonment after being found in possession of 12,800 tablets.