Attapeu Steps Up Price Controls Ahead of New Year

Authorities in Attapeu Province have strengthened price control measures to stabilize the cost of goods and services during the end-of-year and New Year period, officials said on 29 December.

Khanvi Sisouvong, Head of the Domestic Trade Sector at the Attapeu Department of Industry and Commerce, said the measures aim to keep prices stable across markets in the province and its five districts, while protecting consumers and preventing businesses from exploiting higher seasonal demand.

Relevant sectors should closely monitor prices, particularly for essential goods such as rice, beef and buffalo meat, pork, fish, chicken, vegetables, and other basic consumer items. Regular inspections will be carried out to prevent unreasonable price increases.

The department has been instructed to encourage business operators to familiarise themselves with government regulations, including requirements to declare production and import costs, wholesale and retail prices, display product information and labels in the Lao language, and list all prices in kip.

Businesses are also encouraged to maintain sufficient supply to meet market demand.

Authorities warned that violations will first receive formal warnings. Continued non-compliance may result in penalties under existing regulations, including imprisonment of six months to two years and fines ranging from LAK 3 million (USD 138.94) to LAK 10 million (USD 463.15).

Residents are encouraged to report suspected violations by calling the 24-hour consumer protection hotline at 1510.

Officials said the measures are intended to prevent price exploitation during the holiday period and safeguard fair trade practices across Attapeu Province.