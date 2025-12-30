Ganzin Launches Ultra-Low-Power ASIC Eye-Tracking Platform AURORA IIE, Enabling Always-On AI Glasses and VR/MR Devices

Editor’s Summary

Ganzin will introduce AURORA IIE, its latest ASIC -based eye-tracking solution designed for next-generation AR/AI glasses and VR/MR headset.

AURORA IIE moves eye-tracking computation from an NPU to a proprietary Eye Processing Unit 2 (EPU2), reducing power consumption to 1/4 of NPU-based solutions, enabling true always-on eye-tracking.

Always-on eye-tracking allows gaze interaction and continuous capture of eye-based physiological indicators.

AURORA IIE supports up to 120 Hz throughput, empowering advanced VR/MR devices, medical applications, and academic research.

Ideal architecture: one ASIC processor (EPU2), two eye sensors, and two IR LEDs — maintaining the same ultra-compact design philosophy of Ganzin’s previous AURORA IIS platform.

With the introduction of AURORA IIE, Ganzin now delivers a complete, scalable eye-tracking product line — from software IP to turnkey NPU solutions and finally an ultra-low-power ASIC platform ready for mass production.

NEW TAIPEI CITY, Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Ganzin, a pioneer in glint-free wearable eye-tracking technology, is excited to announce the global debut of its next-generation AURORA IIE eye-tracking solution at CES 2026. Building on the success of last year’s AURORA IIS NPU solution, AURORA IIE introduces a custom-designed ASIC processor–Eye Processing Unit 2 (EPU2)–dedicated solely to eye-tracking computation.

For years, the high computational power required for eye-tracking has prevented AR/AI glasses from integrating this feature in a truly power-efficient manner. While AURORA IIS successfully offloaded processing from the host platform to a compact NPU, enabling substantial power savings, the move to ASIC marks another breakthrough.

EPU2: The Future of the Edge AI Computing for Wearable Eye Tracking

AURORA IIE is powered by Ganzin’s in-house developed ASIC, EPU2, engineered specifically for low-power, high-performance eye-tracking on wearable platforms. Compared to last year’s NPU-based architecture, the new ASIC achieves:

1/4 the power consumption of an NPU

Always-on operation for gaze interaction and biometric sensing

Ultra-compact form factor optimized for AR/AI smartglasses

120 Hz processing throughput, meeting the demands of VR/MR devices, medical institutions, and research labs



Ganzin AURORA IIE

A Seamless, Minimalist Hardware Architecture

The AURORA IIE solution maintains the simplicity of Ganzin’s signature design:

One dedicated ASIC processor, 3.6 x 3.6mm

processor, 3.6 x 3.6mm Two miniature eye sensors

Two ultra-small IR LEDs

Flexible Product Portfolio and Business Models for Seamless Integration

With the launch of AURORA IIE, Ganzin now offers a fully scalable eye-tracking product portfolio tailored to different development stages and integration needs:

AURORA-II — Software IP Licensing

A proven, highly flexible eye-tracking software stack that delivers robust performance across diverse hardware platforms. Ideal for partners seeking maximum design freedom and customization capability.

AURORA-IIS — NPU-Based Turnkey Solution

A production-ready reference design leveraging partner NPUs to accelerate system integration and shorten time-to-market, while maintaining excellent flexibility, power efficiency, and performance.

AURORA-IIE — ASIC-Based EPU2 Platform

Ganzin’s next-generation ASIC solution featuring the EPU2 processor, delivering ultra-low-power, always-on eye-tracking in a compact, procurement-ready hardware form factor for mass-production devices.

Together, the AURORA family enables customers to adopt the right solution at every stage — from early prototyping to large-scale commercial deployment.

Leadership Statement

“AURORA IIE represents the next evolutionary stage of wearable eye-tracking,” said Dr. Shao-Yi Chien, CEO of Ganzin. “Our custom ASIC, EPU2, enables unprecedented power efficiency and allows always-on operation, opening the door to new applications in interaction, wellness, and research.”

Experience AURORA IIE at CES 2026

Ganzin will host private demonstrations of the AURORA IIE solution at its executive suite in the Westgate Hotel during CES 2026.

About Ganzin

Ganzin is a global leader in lightweight, compact, and energy-efficient eye-tracking technology for next-generation wearable and immersive devices. With a mission to create the most practical, easy-to-use eye-tracking solution for everyone, Ganzin provides hardware and software total solution that enable seamless integration into AR/AI glasses, VR/MR headsets.