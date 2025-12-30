Laos’ Inflation Reaches 5.6 Percent in December 2025, Utilities Drive Price Pressures

Laos’ inflation rate stood at 5.6 percent in the last month of 2025, reflecting continued price pressures driven mainly by higher electricity, water, and household-related costs, according to official data.

This month’s inflation rate of 5.6 percent marked an increase from 4.8 percent in November and 4.0 percent in October.

Meanwhile, the consumer price index (CPI) is at 257.2, down slightly from 258.0 in November but significantly higher than 243.5 recorded in December last year, indicating sustained year-on-year price growth.

The housing, water, electricity, and cooking fuel category was the primary driver, surging 18.1 percent. This increase was fueled by a dramatic 105 percent spike in electricity prices and a 40.1 percent rise in water supply costs, alongside higher construction and home repair service fees.

Other categories’ prices rose substantially.

Healthcare and medicine prices climbed 14.4 percent, while education costs rose 11.4 percent. Clothing and footwear prices increased 8.1 percent. Household goods prices advanced 7.1 percent, and alcohol and tobacco products rose 7.2 percent. The miscellaneous goods and services category recorded the sharpest increase at 29.2 percent.

The Ministry of Finance noted that price adjustments in clothing and household goods were linked to fluctuations in the Thai baht exchange rate, as most of these products are imported from Thailand. The baht strengthened to its highest level in over four years against the US dollar during this period.

Despite the year-on-year increase, month-on-month prices declined 0.3 percent in December, offering temporary relief.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages fell 0.8 percent due to lower vegetable prices, including spring onions, coriander, and cucumbers. Transport and communication costs decreased 0.6 percent, primarily reflecting a 3.7 percent drop in fuel prices.

For 2025 as a whole, the average inflation rate stood at 7.7 percent, a sharp slowdown from 21.3 percent in 2024 and 31.2 percent in 2023, when inflation surged in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic.