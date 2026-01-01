Happy New Year for Hong Kong’s Tourism and Mega Events Economy

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 1 January 2026 – As Hong Kong welcomed the New Year in style on January 1, the city can look back on a pivotal past 12 months during which visitor numbers rebound sharply, driven, in large part, by the dawn of a new era for sports and entertainment events following the opening of the Kai Tak Sports Park (KTSP). And the positive momentum appears set to continue in 2026.

As crowds gathered for the New Year Countdown, they were able to enjoy a new format experience, with this year’s main event taking place at the Chater Road pedestrian zone in Central, sitting next to the Winter Wonderland display, which transformed Statue Square Gardens into a magical Christmas Town complete with a magnificent 20-metre tree and charming decorations.

Crowds gather for the New Year Countdown in Hong Kong

A series of events including music performances and a light show were arranged by the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) with the aim of conveying positive energy, care, and blessings of peace to both locals and visitors, and to welcome a hopeful new year together.

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government had anticipated a large number of visitors during the festive season, which included a four-day long weekend over Christmas, while January 1 coincided with the start of a three-day long holiday on the Chinese Mainland.

The Government said the number of non-Chinese Mainland visitors reached a post-Covid record every day during the Christmas holiday with around 50,000 visitors daily from December 25 to 27, accounting for around 33% of the total number of travellers during that period.

This influx of festive visitors provided a further boost to Hong Kong’s tourism sector. In 2025, Hong Kong received 50 million visitors, marking a 12% year-on-year rise. This included 38 million visitors from the Chinese Mainland (up 11% year-on-year) and 12 million non-Chinese Mainland visitors (up 15% year-on-year).

In the Euromonitor International Top 100 City Destinations Index 2025, Hong Kong ranked second globally for international arrivals, behind only Bangkok.

The large number of visitors over festive period provided further impetus to the local tourism industry, which had already been buoyed by a series of mega events at the new Kai Tak Sports Park. Since its opening in March 2025, KTSP has become a new hub for major sports and entertainment events.

Kai Tak Sports Park has successfully hosted major events such as the Hong Kong Football Festival

Within the KTSP, the centerpiece 50,000-seat Kai Tak Stadium was ranked third in the world and top in Asia for total ticket sales in 2025 just nine months after its debut, according to Pollstar’s 2025 year-end stadium charts (published mid-December 2025).

Pollstar, a US-based trade publication for the concert and live entertainment industry, also ranked Kai Tak Stadium No.5 worldwide and No.1 in Asia for total gross revenue (1.25 million passes worth US$191.34 million). Meanwhile, its sister venue, the 10,000-seat Kai Tak Arena, was ranked Asia’s No. 8 in terms of total gross revenue.

KTSP has quickly and firmly established itself as a premier destination for mega sports and entertainment events. So far, KTSP has hosted over 90 local and international event days, welcoming more than 7 million visitors, including 1.6 million at Kai Tak Stadium alone.

With its retractable roof and flexible pitch, Kai Tak Stadium successfully hosted in 2025 major events such as the Hong Kong Sevens in March, and concerts by British rock band Coldplay in April, Mandopop rock band Mayday in May and singer Jay Chou in June.

It also hosted the Hong Kong Football Festival in summer, featuring top teams such as Liverpool, AC Milan, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur. Looking ahead, the Kai Tak Stadium will welcome global pop icons BLACKPINK for back-to-back shows of the highly anticipated Asia leg of their WORLD TOUR later this month.





Hashtag: #hongkong #brandhongkong #asiasworldcity #tourism #megaevents #newyear #countdown #kaitaksportspark

https://www.brandhk.gov.hk/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/brand-hong-kong/

https://x.com/Brand_HK/

https://www.facebook.com/brandhk.isd

https://www.instagram.com/brandhongkong

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.