Construction of Bridge in Salavanh Resumes After Nearly a Decade

Construction of the Nam Se Don River Bridge in Khong Se Don district, Salavanh, has officially resumed after being stalled for nearly a decade, with authorities targeting completion in 2026.

The project began in early 2015 but was suspended on 19 January 2017.

The bridge spans 210 meters in length and 12.12 meters in width, including pedestrian walkways on both sides. To date, 56.65 percent of construction has been completed.

The remaining 43.35 percent of work includes two-layer asphalt paving of the access road, concrete works at the bridge approaches, installation of bridge railings, drainage systems, erosion prevention measures, and other structural components.

The cost of the remaining construction is estimated at more than LAK 34 billion (approximately USD 1.57 million).

During a visit on site on 31 December 2025, the Minister of Public Works and Transport Leklai Sivilay stressed the need to complete the project in line with approved designs and technical standards to avoid implementation problems. He also urged provincial authorities to accelerate coordination and ensure smooth execution so the bridge can be completed as scheduled in 2026.