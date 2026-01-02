Sam Pang Stupa in Champasack Recognized as Local Cultural Heritage Site

On 1 January, Sam Pang Stupa, also known as That Sam Pang, in Soukhouma district, Champasack Province, has received official recognition as a local-level cultural heritage site, marking another step in preserving the province’s historic landmarks.

The ancient stone structure dates back to the 12th century and originates from the Khmer period. Although builders never completed the stupa, historians say the site holds significant archaeological value.

It features 108 stone columns and sits along ancient routes that once connected Vat Phou to areas near the Cambodian border, offering insight into early regional transport, settlement, and architectural design influenced by Indian traditions.

The name Sam Pang Stupa comes from the Lao word “Sam,” meaning “three,” referring to the three leaders believed to have overseen its construction: Phaya Kammalo, Phaya Kammalikia, and Phaya Kammalimia, according to local belief.

Located 72 kilometers southwest of Pakse City, the stupa sits on the flatlands of the Huay Kha Nuan River, a Mekong tributary that once transported ancient communities..

Phonphiloun Norasin, President of the Soukhouma District Administration Committee, said the designation aims to preserve the ancient site for future generations while promoting cultural pride and sustainable tourism. He added that authorities expect the recognition to raise awareness among domestic and international visitors.

Despite damage over time from farming and construction activities, large sections of the stupa remain intact.

The province holds an annual festival each January that celebrates Lao culture and promotes tourism, with visitors often combining trips to Sam Pang Stupa and nearby Vat Phou, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Sam Pang Stupa becomes the fifth site recognized in Champasak Province in 2025, following Chomphet Temple, the stone carvings of Don Kho village, the Provincial Museum, and Ngua Daeng Temple. The province now counts seven officially recognized local-level cultural heritage sites in total.

Officials said the designation supports wider efforts to conserve historical sites while strengthening cultural tourism in southern Laos.