Updated Toll Charges Begin on Vientiane–Vang Vieng Expressway

New toll rates have officially taken effect on the Vientiane–Vang Vieng expressway.

From 1 January, vehicle charges range from approximately LAK 1,500 to LAK 6,500 per kilometer, depending on vehicle size and weight, based on an exchange rate of LAK 20,777 per US dollar.

At the 40-ton gross load limit, the minimum toll is about LAK 10,500 per kilometer , with no fixed maximum as fees rise with weight.

The Lao–China Joint Expressway Development Company said the adjustment is based on a feasibility study approved by the Lao government and the US dollar pricing framework stipulated in the concession agreement.

The revised rates apply to all vehicle categories, including private cars, buses, and trucks, with toll fees calculated according to vehicle size and weight. Detailed information will be displayed on toll notice boards along the expressway.

The company thanked the public for their understanding and said it will continue working to improve service quality and ensure safer, more comfortable travel for road users.