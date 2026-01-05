Introducing the Industry’s First Oral Care “Blind Box” Series: Miniature City Landmarks Designed to Inspire Greater Smiles; Interactive 3D Posting Boxes and and Themed Pop-up Stations to Debut Across Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Authentic ‘Hong Kong Sentiments’ are often found within the most intimate details of daily life. As a global leader in oral care with a legacy spanning over 200 years, Colgate has grown alongside generations of Hong Kong families, witnessing the city’s evolution firsthand. To reinforce its commitment to professional care, Colgate is proud to unveil the ‘Hong Kong Sentiments’ Themed Toothbrush Collection in early 2026. This pioneering series reimagines iconic local landmarks through a lens of vibrancy and youthful creativity. By integrating these miniature city icons into premium toothbrush design, Colgate is also introducing the industry’s first ‘Blind Box’ concept, featuring limited-edition collectibles. This initiative seeks to transform the essential daily routine into an immersive journey of urban exploration, blending nostalgic sentiment with the element of surprise.



Colgate Honors Over 200 Years of Heritage with the Launch of the “Hong Kong Sentiments” Limited Edition Collection

In conjunction with the product launch, Colgate will deploy a series of large-scale, toothbrush-themed ‘3D Posting box’ installations across Hong Kong, Kowloon, and the New Territories. These interactive landmarks, alongside a series of ‘Hong Kong Sentiments’ pop-up brand activations, are designed to engage the public in the heart of the city’s busiest districts. Visitors are invited to participate in these immersive experiences, where they can collect exclusive postcards and promotional vouchers. Through this campaign, Colgate encourages citizens to preserve their cherished memories of Hong Kong and embrace the New Year with a healthy, confident smile.

The collection is not merely a retrospective of the past, but an appreciation of the nuanced details that still resonate within our contemporary daily routines.

True ‘Hong Kong Sentiments’ extend beyond archival photographs, residing deeply within our collective sensory memories. Recognizing this unique urban pulse, Colgate has intentionally moved away from a somber, retrospective aesthetic for its new collection. Instead, the brand has chosen a vibrant, spirited design language to reinterpret the city’s essence. By artfully capturing the leisurely pace of the Star Ferry, the luminous skyline of Victoria Harbour, and the exuberant atmosphere of the Cheung Chau Bun Festival, Colgate has distilled these iconic silhouettes into minimalist designs, seamlessly integrating the spirit of Hong Kong into the daily oral care experience.

Through this distinctive design, Colgate aims to imbue the daily routine with a sense of the city’s singular charm and vitality. By celebrating these refined details of local life, the collection serves as a daily reminder for consumers to cherish their heritage while prioritizing professional oral health. Colgate‘s ultimate vision is to empower the people of Hong Kong to showcase their most healthy and confident smiles, embracing each day with a revitalized spirit and a profound appreciation for the city’s vibrant narrative.

Product Detail

The Colgate “Hong Kong Sentiments” Collection (Price︰HK$35.9) Now available at retailers and e-commerce platforms. For more information, please visit: Wellcome

https://bit.ly/4jE5tu1

ParknShop

https://bit.ly/49uYZKh

Mannings

https://bit.ly/4jjKTyP

Watsons

https://bit.ly/3KX81Xb

HKTVmall

https://bit.ly/49agKyB

7-11

A Highly Anticipated City-Wide Launch: Introducing the First-Ever ‘Miniature Landmark’ Blind Box Collection

To enhance the collectible value and engagement of the ‘Hong Kong Sentiments’ campaign, Colgate is pioneering the integration of the ‘Blind Box’ trend into the oral care category with the debut of the ‘Miniature Landmark’ Collectible Series. Each intricately crafted model artfully replicates Hong Kong’s iconic landmarks while playfully incorporating elements of Colgate‘s signature oral care products. Beginning January 2, 2026, customers can participate in this highly anticipated event. Upon purchasing any ‘Hong Kong Sentiments’ themed products or any Colgate/Plax products totaling HK$68 or more at major retail platforms, customers will receive one complimentary Blind Box* (distributed at random). Furthermore, ecom exclusive, limited-edition Blind Box^ will be available for online shoppers with any purchase of Colgate/Plax products totaling HK$128 or more at designated e-commerce stores—an initiative poised to ignite a city-wide collecting phenomenon.

*Wellcome, ParknShop, Mannings, Watsons. 7-11 ^HKTVmall, Wellcome Online, PNS Online, Mannings Online, Watsons Online

Colgate envisions these miniature collectibles as versatile companions, whether displayed as calming desk ornaments or carried as functional keychains. By integrating these familiar silhouettes of the city into daily life, the brand seeks to provide a gentle reminder for individuals to embrace a confident, healthy smile. Ultimately, these collectibles serve as an inspiration to maintain a positive and optimistic perspective, empowering the community to navigate daily life with resilience and joy.

Limited-Time Engagement: Discover the Colgate “Hong Kong Sentiments” 3D Posting Box Installations

The excitement of the collection extends from the home to the streets of Hong Kong. To build on this momentum and encourage the community to share the spirit of the city alongside their healthy smiles, Colgate is proud to announce a series of interactive installations from January 9 to February 22, 2026. Strategic brand activations featuring the Colgate “Hong Kong Sentiments” 3D Posting boxes will debut at high-traffic urban hubs across Hong Kong, Kowloon, and the New Territories. These installations will showcase two exclusive commemorative designs: the “Tramway Heritage” edition and the “Victoria Harbour” edition. Members of the public are invited to capture creative photography with their miniature collectibles and share these moments of nostalgia and confident smiles across social media platforms.

Colgate Promotional Campaign: Experiencing Local Heritage Firsthand with a Series of Engaging City-wide Surprises

Furthermore, from January 10 to January 24, 2026, Colgate will host a series of promotional activations across four strategic urban hubs, including Tseung Kwan O, Ma On Shan, Aberdeen, and Tsuen Wan West. In a significant show of support for community wellness, in the upcoming Standard Chartered Hong Kong Marathon, Colgate is also setting up a dedicated cheer point in Tin Hau station to energize participants and spectators alike. These events will center on four interactive highlights: large-scale landmark installations and mascot for public engagement, the distribution of commemorative Hong Kong Sentiments postcards and product vouchers, and an exclusive opportunity to redeem a Colgate Total Plaque Release Toothpaste 18g upon presentation of a same-day purchase receipt. Through these vibrant initiatives and its marathon cheering event, Colgate seeks to integrate oral health awareness into the community’s active lifestyle, encouraging everyone to embrace challenges with a confident and healthy smile.

Colgate captivates social media with a visionary, larger-than-life tribute to Hong Kong, magnifying the city’s iconic landmarks alongside your healthy, confident smile.

To expand the reach of this campaign and share its energy with every corner of Hong Kong, Colgate is launching a series of breathtaking surrealist social media content. Designed to ignite online conversation through powerful visual impact, the campaign features larger-than-life “Hong Kong Sentiments” toothbrushes and oversized miniature landmarks. These visuals use a stunning scale to transform familiar urban silhouettes into extraordinary spectacles, perfectly embodying the brand’s unique philosophy: “Minimizing City Landmarks, Maximizing Healthy Smiles.” By bringing an unprecedented level of visual entertainment to the city, Colgate encourages the public to immerse themselves in this whimsical experience while showcasing their most confident and healthy smiles.

For more high-resolution images, please visit the link: http://bit.ly/4jhS5eB

Tags & Hashtags:

@colgate.hongkong #Colgate #ColgateHK #ColgateHKSentiments #ColgateHKSentimentsToothbrush #ColgateHKSentimentsBlindbox #HongKongSentiments #ColgateHealthySmiles #200YearsOfCare #MinimizingCityLandmarks #MaximizingHealthySmiles

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive is a global leader in household and personal care products, offering a wide range of products in oral care, personal care, home care, and pet nutrition. Colgate’s well-known brands are sold in over 200 countries and regions worldwide, including Colgate, Palmolive, Softsoap, Irish Spring, Protex, Sorriso, Kolynos, Sanex, Ajax, Axion, Soupline, Suavitel, Hill’s Science Diet, Hill’s Prescription Diet, and Hill’s Ideal Balance.