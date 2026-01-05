From Zero to Everywhere: VinFast Turned Electric Cars into Daily Life in the Philippines

Once unknown, now almost unavoidable, VinFast cars, taxis, and charging stations have entered daily life across Metro Manila. Instead of waiting for change, the company built electric mobility into everyday routines.



MANILA, PHILIPPINES – Media OutReach Newswire – 5 January 2026 – Just a few years ago, VinFast existed in the Philippines mainly as a name attached to announcements. It appeared in coverage of overseas auto shows, expansion plans, and regional ambitions, often framed as something still on the way. Most people had not encountered the cars in daily life.

A VinFast VF 3 electric vehicle in an urban area in Metro Manila.

By the end of 2025, that changed. In Metro Manila, commuters could book an electric taxi built by VinFast and operated by Green GSM, the country’s first all-electric ride-hailing fleet, drive a VinFast to work themselves, or plug in at a VinFast-exclusive charging station operated by V-Green during routine errands.

“I didn’t know what model it was at first,” says Mark, a delivery rider who works across Makati and Mandaluyong. “I just kept seeing the same logo on different cars. Different drivers, same badge. They’re everywhere now.”

From unknown to unmissable

For much of the past decade, electric vehicles in the Philippines remained largely confined to exhibitions, pilot programs, and policy discussions. They were visible in controlled settings but rare on public roads, where gasoline vehicles continued to dominate through habit and established infrastructure.

VinFast launched locally in May 2024 with a growing electric lineup. Cars entered circulation quickly and in visible places. Early exposure followed expected channels such as mall showrooms, auto shows, and media drives. Broader recognition came later, through repeated encounters in ordinary settings.

“I see them when I start my shift and when I end it,” says Joel, a parking attendant at an office building in Makati. “They’re parked in basements, waiting at drop off points, sometimes charging.”

As appearances multiplied, the cars stopped attracting attention as new objects and began blending into everyday traffic. Drivers and pedestrians recognized the shape and badge without needing to know specifications.

The shift was driven by placement and timing. VinFast vehicles showed up in residential streets, office car parks, and highway access roads, places where advertising has little influence. At the same time, EV adoption across Southeast Asia remained uneven, and the Philippines continued to trail peers in charging density and consumer confidence. VinFast entered early and stayed visible as infrastructure and service followed.

From display floors to daily routines

Visibility brought VinFast into public view, but daily use kept the vehicles there.

By late 2025, ownership conversations focused less on EV theory and more on routine, how often people drove, what they used the car for, and how much they saved. At a VinFast community meetup in San Juan in November, owners compared charging habits, talked about modifications, and shared practical details of EV ownership.

For photographer Paul Reyes, who has logged more than 10,000 kilometers in his VF 3 over the past year, the decision to go EV started with weekly work travel and careful tracking of fuel costs.

“Normally, I go out for shoots on a weekly basis. And then I usually compute the gasoline expenses,” he said. “So I thought, why not shift to EV and save that money for something else? I’ve been using my VF 3 for a year, and I’ve calculated my savings and it has reached around 90,000 pesos.”

“The VF 3 is one of the best cars I’ve ever had,” he said earlier in the year. “Honestly, I’m never switching back to gasoline or diesel again.”

For many people like Reyes, the appeal of the VF 3 often starts with practicality, but ownership rarely stops there. Its compact size and low running costs make sense for city driving, yet many owners stay because the car allows a degree of personal expression that is rare at its price point.

Car modifier and content creator Carl Macaisa describes the VF 3 as open-ended. “It’s like a blank canvas,” he said. “You can express your personality through it.” The shape and simplicity invite customization, and that flexibility has helped the VF 3 develop a following that treats the car as both transportation and personal statement.

That experience led Carl to the B-SUV VinFast VF 6, positioned as a more capable option for drivers who want space and performance without changing daily habits.

“I like that I can drive it and still look cool,” he said. “It’s fast, it has the right space for friends, it works for daily driving, and it can still handle spirited driving. You can go home after pushing it hard, then hand the keys to your wife and she’ll be fine. Slow or fast, it delivers.”

VinFast doesn’t wait for the market to get ready

VinFast’s push in the Philippines follows a clear sequence. Cars introduce interest, and systems turn interest into habit. The Philippines is among the few countries to welcome VinFast’s full lineup, from the VF 3 to the VF 9. All models are supported by initiatives including vehicle warranties of up to 10 years and three years of free charging at stations operated by strategic partner V-Green.

From the start, the company paired vehicle rollout with strategic partners addressing two major barriers to EV adoption, exposure and convenience.

One is Green GSM, an all-electric ride hailing operator that uses VinFast vehicles as its fleet. For many commuters, Green GSM is their first direct experience of electric mobility, as a ride to work, a trip to the mall, or a late night journey home. Cyan electric taxis now circulate across Manila from morning to late night.

For the public, this lowers the entry barrier. People experience electric driving without buying a car or learning charging routines. For VinFast, fleet use puts vehicles under constant stress, proving durability in public view.

“Even when it’s really hot, the car stays clean and comfy,” said early Green GSM customer Gabriel Joshua R. Ancheta. “It doesn’t have any weird smells, everything’s tidy, and honestly, it feels way better than what I’ve experienced with other platforms.”

Charging infrastructure follows through V-Green, which places chargers where people already go, mall parking levels, office complexes, expressway stops, and urban corridors.

“I charge while I stop for lunch or rest,” a Green GSM driver said. “When I’m done, the car is ready again.”

For service access, VinFast partnered with Motech, JIGA, and Goodyear, embedding EV maintenance into familiar automotive networks. By the end of 2025, more than 100 authorized service points were planned nationwide.

And to reduce hesitation around resale, VinFast introduced a Residual Value Guarantee. Under the program, the company guarantees up to 90 percent of the vehicle’s purchase value if returned within six months, with scaled terms thereafter.

“When combined with our other support programs, we believe electric vehicles will soon become a natural and reliable choice for households and individual users across the Philippines,” said “Toti” in a press release.

This approach has begun to resonate beyond consumers, drawing attention from industry players watching how quickly VinFast has built both presence and infrastructure. “If VinFast is looking at becoming a market leader, creating its own ecosystem would be a great approach, similar to what Steve Jobs did with Apple,” said Jonel Borromeo, a Philippine dealer who visited VinFast’s Hai Phong factory.

Hashtag: #VinFast

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.