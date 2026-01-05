Vientiane Finishes Seven Road Projects Ahead of Schedule

Authorities have completed seven reinforced concrete road projects totaling 40.81 kilometres across Vientiane Capital, strengthening connectivity in key districts along the Mekong River, near the Lao–China Railway, and within residential and urban areas.

The projects link important road sections in Hatxayfong, Xaythany, and Sisattanak districts, connecting riverbank zones, transport corridors, and local communities. Individual roads measure between about 2.5 kilometres and more than 9 kilometres in length, with widths ranging from 3.8 metres to 10 metres.

Construction began in January 2025 and finished on 2 January, ahead of schedule. Phathal Huongchalern Company and Xaychalernsap Company carried out the works

Head of the Bridges Section at the Vientiane Capital Department of Public Works and Transport, Tingkham Sisavath said the projects were funded through the state investment budget and carried out over the past year.

Under the project terms, the contractors will be responsible for monitoring, maintenance, and repairs during a one-year warranty period, until January 2027.

Officials said the completed roads will support smoother travel, safer traffic conditions, and better connectivity across the capital.