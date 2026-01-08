Cold Air Mass to Bring Sharp Temperature Drop Across Laos

Laos will experience colder weather across all regions from 8 to 11 January as a strengthened cold air mass from China moves south, bringing strong winds and a sharp drop in temperatures, according to the Department of Meteorology and Hydrology.

The cold surge, combined with strong northeastern monsoon winds, is expected to lower temperatures by 3–5 degrees Celsius nationwide, with particularly cold conditions forecast for northern provinces and the Bolaven Plateau, in the South.

In northern Laos, very cold weather is expected, with minimum temperatures ranging from 3 to 8 degrees Celsius. Morning fog and strong winds are forecast in several areas, including Phongsaly, Houaphan, Xiengkhouang, Oudomxay, Bokeo, Luang Namtha, Luang Prabang, and Xayaburi provinces.

Central regions are expected to experience moderate cold to very cold conditions, with minimum temperatures between 6 and 12 degrees Celsius. Some fog in the mornings, alongside strong winds in parts of Xaysomboun, Lak 20, Bolikhamxay, Khammouane, and Savannakhet provinces.

Vientiane Capital is forecast to see cold to moderately cold weather, with minimum temperatures ranging from 11 to 16 degrees Celsius, accompanied by strong winds in some areas.

The Bolaven Plateau is forecast to be among the coldest areas, with minimum temperatures between 3 and 7 degrees Celsius and thick fog covering some locations.

Southern Laos is expected to face cold to moderately cold conditions, with minimum temperatures ranging from around 11 to 17 degrees Celsius, as well as some morning fog and occasional strong winds.

Authorities have advised residents, particularly those in northern regions and the Bolaven Plateau, to prepare for colder conditions, take health precautions, and follow regular updates from the Department of Meteorology and Hydrology.