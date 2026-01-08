Kenanga Investors Launches Kenanga Growth Fund Series 3

The latest addition to Kenanga Investors’ flagship series follows the same proven investment objective and philosophy to meet the evolving needs of today’s investors.



KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 8 January 2026 – Kenanga Investors Berhad (“Kenanga Investors“) has announced the launch of the Kenanga Growth Fund Series 3 (“KGFS3” or “the Fund“), its third fund in its flagship conventional fund series.

Datuk Wira Ismitz Matthew De Alwis, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Kenanga Investors Berhad.

KGFS3 utilises the asset manager’s proven investment objective and philosophy whilst driven by a differentiated strategy to meet the evolving needs of investors. The Fund seeks to provide capital growth over a medium to long term investment horizon. It will be managed with an active investment strategy depending on the market conditions and outlook, combining a top-down asset and sector allocation process with a bottom-up stock selection methodology.

Lee Sook Yee, Chief Investment Officer of Kenanga Investors Berhad.

“Kenanga Growth Fund Series 3 continues our commitment to disciplined growth and investor-focused solutions. Instead of reinventing the wheel, we believe in refining our methods. As a result, the Fund builds on a proven philosophy that has delivered consistent value to our investors, while adapting to today’s market realities. We prefer to stay practical and to apply what works to continue earning the trust of our investors. Simultaneously, the Fund provides investors flexibility and accessibility while benefiting from a professionally managed, mandate-style investment strategy”, said Datuk Wira Ismitz Matthew De Alwis, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Kenanga Investors.

Since the inception of the Kenanga Growth Fund on 17 January 2000, followed by Series 2 in 2018, both funds have displayed consistent performance. As of November 2025, both funds have surpassed RM1 billion in assets under management*, a testament to the fund house’s disciplined investment approach and commitment to long-term value creation.

While equities remain the central focus for KGFS3, the investment team will strategically allocate the remaining net asset value into other permitted asset classes, guided by market conditions and potential growth prospects, ensuring a well-balanced and opportunistic portfolio.

“Our asset allocation decisions are driven by a comprehensive review of macroeconomic trends across global economies. Particularly, we look at key indicators such as GDP growth direction, interest rate movements, inflation patterns and government policies. We believe these factors are critical to determine corporate earnings, allowing us to identify predictable trends that inform our sector selection. This structured approach helps keep us nimble, responsive and grounded in fundamentals”, explained Lee Sook Yee, Chief Investment Officer of Kenanga Investors Berhad.

The minimum initial investment amount is RM10,000 while subsequent investments are at a minimum of RM5,000. The Fund will be measured against a benchmark of 8% growth per annum. It is suitable for Sophisticated Investors who have a high-risk tolerance, have a medium to long term investment horizon; and are looking to achieve high returns through investments in multi-assets.

Kenanga Investors is known for its investment offerings and expertise within the equities space, making this latest launch a strategic addition for its product expansion efforts. The Hong Kong-based Asia Asset Management’s 2025 Best of the Best Awards recognised Kenanga Investors under the following categories, Malaysia Best Retail Asset Management Company and Malaysia Best Equity Manager. The FSMOne Recommended Unit Trusts Awards 2025/2026 awarded the Kenanga Growth Fund Series 2 with the “Sector Equity — Malaysia Focused” award for the fourth consecutive year since 2022.

For more information about Kenanga Investors, please visit www.kenangainvestors.com.my.

*Source: Kenanga Investors Berhad

Kenanga Investors Berhad 199501024358 (353563-P)

We provide investment solutions ranging from collective investment schemes, portfolio management services, alternative investments, as well as wills and trusts for retail, corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients via a multi-distribution network.

The Morningstar Awards 2025 has recognised the Kenanga Blue Chip Fund as Best Malaysia Large-Cap Equity Fund. The Bursa Excellence Awards 2024 awarded KIB’s exchange-traded funds’ arm, Eq8 Capital Sdn Bhd with the Special Award – Thought Leadership for launching Eq8WAQF, the world’s first Waqf-featured Exchange Traded Fund. Introduced under a newly established category, the award highlights innovations that are reshaping the investment landscape.

At the LSEG Lipper Fund Awards Malaysia 2025, KIB received awards for the Kenanga DividendEXTRA Fund (“KDEF”) under the Best Equity Malaysia Diversified – Malaysia Funds over 3 years, Kenanga Malaysian Inc Fund (“KMIF”) under the Best Equity Malaysia Diversified – Malaysia Provident Funds over 10 years, Kenanga Balanced Fund (“KBF”) under the Best Mixed Asset MYR Balanced – Malaysia Provident Funds over 10 years, Kenanga Managed Growth Fund (“KMGF”) under Best Mixed Asset MYR Flexible – Malaysia Provident Funds over 10 years, and Kenanga SyariahEXTRA Fund (“KSEF”) under the Best Mixed Asset MYR Balanced – Malaysia Islamic Funds Awards over 10 years.

The Hong Kong-based Asia Asset Management’s 2025 Best of the Best Awards awarded KIG under the following categories, Malaysia Best Impact Investing Manager, Best Impact Investing Manager in ASEAN, Malaysia Best Equity Manager, Malaysia CEO of the Year (Co-Winner), Malaysia CIO of the Year, Malaysia Best House for Alternatives, Malaysia Best ESG Engagement Initiative, Malaysia Fund Launch of the Year, and Malaysia Best Retail Asset Management Company.

The FSMOne Recommended Unit Trusts Awards 2025/2026 has awarded the Kenanga Growth Fund Series 2 with the “Sector Equity – Malaysia Focused” award for the fourth consecutive year since 2022. We were also recognised at The BrandLaureate BestBrands Awards 2024 – Brand of the Year under the category Wealth Management & Investment Solutions. For the ninth consecutive year, KIB was affirmed an investment manager rating of IMR-2 by Malaysian Rating Corporation Berhad, since first rated in 2017.

