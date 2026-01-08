National Party Congress Elects New Central Committee

Delegates at the 12th National Congress of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) have elected a new Party Central Committee that will shape the country’s political direction from 2026 to 2030.

More than 800 delegates from central and local Party organisations took part in the vote, representing over 421,000 Party members nationwide.

The election concluded late on the second day of the three-day congress.The vote marked the end of the five-year term of the 11th Party Central Committee, following a closing address by Party Secretary General Thongloun Sisoulith.

Politburo Leadership Confirmed

The newly elected 12th Party Central Committee comprises 73 members.

The top 13 figures form the core leadership of the Politburo, the Party’s most powerful decision-making body.

The senior leadership includes:

Thongloun Sisoulith Xaysomphone Phomvihane Sonexay Siphandone Khamphanh Phommathat Kikeo Khaykhamphithoun Vilay Lakhamfong Sisay Leudethmounsone Saleumxay Kommasith Khamphanh Pheuyavong Anoupharb Toulalom Thongsalith Mangnomek Sounthone Xayachak Viengthong Siphandone

The remaining members of the Central Committee come from a wide range of government ministries, provincial administrations, mass organisations, and the security sector.

Reserve Members Selected

The Congress also elected 15 reserve members to the Party Central Committee. These members may assume full roles if vacancies arise during the five-year term.

Senior state and Party leaders, including the National Assembly president and the prime minister, participated in the vote alongside other delegates.



At the close of the second day, Khamphanh Pheuyavong, head of the outgoing Central Propaganda and Training Committee, said the Congress had completed its agenda as planned, noting orderly proceedings and broad participation.

Next Phase of Leadership Transition

Following the election, the 12th Party Central Committee held its first plenary session to select the Party Secretary General, members of the Politburo, and other key Party bodies.

Delegates then reviewed and adopted the Congress resolution, which outlines Laos’ political and socio-economic priorities for the next five years.