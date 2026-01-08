United States to Withdraw From Over 60 International Bodies Under New Policy Review

The United States has announced plans to withdraw from dozens of international organisations, conventions, and treaty-related bodies, citing concerns that continued participation no longer serves US national interests.

In a presidential memorandum dated 7 January, US President Donald Trump directed all executive departments and agencies to begin withdrawing from a wide range of international organisations following a comprehensive review led by the US Secretary of State.

According to the memorandum, the Secretary of State submitted findings indicating that participation in several institutions was “contrary to the interests of the United States,” prompting the decision to disengage.

Wide Range of Organisations Affected

The directive covers both United Nations and non-UN organisations across sectors including climate change, biodiversity, migration, energy, trade, democracy promotion, and international law.

Among the non-UN bodies listed are the International Renewable Energy Agency, the International Solar Alliance, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, the International Union for Conservation of Nature, and the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance. Several regional cooperation platforms and environmental research bodies are also affected.

Within the UN system, the United States plans to cease participation or funding for entities such as the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, UN Population Fund, UN Women, UN Conference on Trade and Development, UN Peacebuilding Fund, and multiple UN regional economic commissions, including those covering Asia and the Pacific, Africa, and Latin America.

For UN entities, the memorandum specifies that withdrawal will involve ending participation and financial contributions “to the extent permitted by law.”

Implementation

The memorandum instructs agencies to take immediate steps to carry out the withdrawals, while authorising the Secretary of State to issue further guidance as needed.

It also notes that the review process remains ongoing, suggesting that additional organisations could be assessed in the future.

The White House emphasised that the directive does not override existing legal authorities or budgetary procedures and will be implemented in line with US law and available funding.

US Policy Shifts in 2025

The latest move follows an executive order, issued in February 2025, which ordered a review of all international organisations, conventions, and treaties receiving US funding or support.

Shortly after the announcement, the Trump administration ordered a temporary freeze on all US foreign assistance, placing the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) under review and suspending many of its overseas operations, including in Laos.

USAID, which resumed work in Laos in 2011 after a 35-year absence, paused all projects nationwide following the order. Staff were placed on administrative leave, and ongoing programs were halted pending further guidance from Washington.

At the time, USAID-funded initiatives in Laos focused on public health, disease prevention, environmental protection, sustainable forestry, and livelihoods. Several local projects, including health programs and small-scale economic development initiatives, were left incomplete when the suspension took effect.

US officials said the freeze was part of a broader review to ensure foreign assistance aligned with the administration’s “America First” policy priorities. A spokesperson for the US Embassy in Vientiane confirmed that all assistance funded through the State Department and USAID was under review.