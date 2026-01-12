Lao Paralympic Team Heads to ASEAN Para Games in Thailand

The Lao National Paralympic Team will send 164 athletes with disabilities to compete in the 13th ASEAN Para Games, set to take place in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand, from 20 to 27 January.

The delegation will compete across 12 sports against athletes from other nine countries from across the region, following Cambodia’s withdrawal from the event.

Officials confirmed the team will depart for Thailand on 15 January.

Lao athletes will participate in athletics, swimming, weightlifting, goalball, volleyball, wheelchair basketball, boccia, football, cycling, shooting, fencing, badminton, and tennis.

At a send-off ceremony held on 9 January, Deputy Minister of Education and Sports Dalavone Kittiphan praised the athletes and coaches for their commitment and discipline throughout preparations.

She also urged athletes to follow coaching guidance, respect competition rules, and promote teamwork, friendship, and cultural exchange with other participating countries. She also encouraged them to compete with determination to bring pride to themselves, their families, and the nation.

In addition to government support, the private sector has also contributed to the team’s preparations, providing jerseys valued at LAK 96 million (approximately USD 4,445).

With months of preparation and backing from both public and private sectors, the Lao National Paralympic Team enters the 13th ASEAN Para Games aiming to strengthen its presence on the regional para-sports stage.