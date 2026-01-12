Laos-China Railway Enables Record-Breaking Journey from Singapore to Portugal

The world’s longest train journey now runs from Singapore to Portugal, covering nearly 19,000 kilometers across 13 countries and linking Southeast Asia to Western Europe entirely by rail.

The Laos-China Railway (LCR) is a key player in this achievement, linking Southeast Asia and China’s extensive rail network.

The Route in a Nutshell

The journey begins in Singapore and travels north through Malaysia and Thailand before entering Laos.

From Laos’ Vientiane, passengers board the LCR to Kunming, China, passing through the UNESCO World Heritage city of Luang Prabang.

The route then continues across China to Beijing, follows the Trans-Siberian Railway through Mongolia and Russia, to Moscow, and proceeds westward through Europe, passing through Belarus, Poland, Germany, France, and Spain, before reaching the final destination of Lisbon, Portugal.

Traveling back-to-back, the entire journey takes approximately 21 days, with the longest single leg being the seven-day, 7,622-kilometer Moscow-Beijing segment.

Laos-China Railway: The Crucial Connection

Inaugurated in December 2021, the 420-kilometer Laos-China Railway has transformed Laos from a “landlocked” to a “land-linked” nation. The railway has already carried over 62 million passengers on the Vientiane-Kunming route and more than 12 million passengers within Laos.

Most significantly, the LCR provides the critical overland connection between Southeast Asia and China’s extensive rail network, enabling seamless travel from Singapore all the way to Europe.

Without this railway linking Vientiane to Kunming, the Singapore-to-Portugal route would not be possible.

Currently, a 15-kilometer bus connection near Vientiane links the LCR with the Laos-Thailand Railway. However, construction of a new railway bridge across the Mekong River between Vientiane and Nong Khai will soon create a direct rail link, further enhancing connectivity as part of Laos’ transformation into a regional transportation hub under China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

Challenges and the Future

While this route represents a unique route in global rail connectivity, geopolitical tensions present challenges. Since 2022, the suspension of rail services has blocked direct train travel across Russia’s western borders, requiring travelers to make alternative arrangements.