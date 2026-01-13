Former Ban Keun Zoo Reopens as Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre Near Nam Pien Yorlapa

The former Ban Keun Zoo in Vientiane is set to begin a new chapter as a wildlife rehabilitation centre, with operations relocating near the Nam Pien Yorlapa tourist area in Vientiane Capital.

The new facility, run by the Lao Conservation Trust for Wildlife, will officially open to the public on 19 January, marking a shift away from a traditional zoo model toward wildlife rescue, rehabilitation, and release back into natural habitats.

“The new LCTW centre represents a major step forward in animal welfare and rehabilitation,” said Jeremy Phan, Director of the Lao Conservation Trust for Wildlife. “Many of the animals now live in large, forested habitats that closely mimic their natural environments, particularly species like gibbons, langurs, and bears.”

He said the redesigned enclosures reduce stress and limit human dependency, allowing animals to express natural behaviours and better prepare for eventual release.

Some areas feature large viewing windows, enabling visitors to observe animals without disturbing them.

“It creates meaningful experiences for guests while still preserving the animals’ wildness and welfare,” Phan said.

The new centre sits on the edge of Phou Khao Khouay National Protected Area and next to the Nampien Yorla Pa Ecoresort, placing rehabilitation efforts within a largely natural landscape.

“This gives us a unique opportunity, where appropriate, animals can be rehabilitated in a truly natural setting and even released directly back into the national park,” Phan said.

Behind the Mission

Lao authorities and conservation groups report rescuing and seizing hundreds of wild animals each year as enforcement against illegal wildlife trade strengthens, alongside growing public awareness and tighter regulations on wildlife protection.

The World Wide Fund for Nature reported that Lao authorities and partners removed more than 1,100 illegally traded wildlife specimens and over 570 kilograms of animal parts in 2023–24. Seizures included 115 live animals in Xieng Khouang and 189 parrots in Xayaboury, highlighting stronger enforcement against wildlife crime.

Phan attributed this rise to stronger outreach, increased public awareness, and closer cooperation with the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Inspection.

Still, returning animals to the wild is not always straightforward. “Habitat loss and hunting pressure are ongoing challenges,” he noted. “In some cases, habitat loss and fragmentation have eliminated wild populations or left them too fragmented to support reintroduction.”

He added that post-release monitoring remains limited by staff and resources, though release remains the goal whenever conditions allow.

National Role in Wildlife Protection

Education is another core part of the conservation effort, providing a learning space for both Lao and international visitors to better understand wildlife conservation, animal welfare, and the impacts of illegal wildlife trade.

Laos continues to strengthen its approach to conservation, but authorities and organisations note that despite expanded rescue and release efforts in recent years, habitat loss, hunting, and illegal trade continue to place pressure on wildlife populations.

In this context, long-term cooperation between government agencies, local communities, and conservation groups remain key to successful conservation.