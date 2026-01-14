XUZHOU, China, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — XCMG and COSCO SHIPPING Lines have signed a strategic cooperation agreement, marking a new phase of deep industrial collaboration that integrates high-end manufacturing with global logistics.



XCMG and COSCO SHIPPING Lines Deepen Strategic Partnership to Advance Integrated Global Supply Chains

At the signing ceremony, the two parties engaged in in-depth discussions on five core areas of cooperation: technological innovation, cross-border logistics services, green supply chains, overseas business coordination, and the joint development of digital platforms. The agreement signals a strengthened alignment across the industrial value chain, aimed at enhancing efficiency, resilience, and sustainability in global operations.

“This partnership reflects XCMG’s commitment to building a more resilient and efficient global supply chain,” said Yang Dongsheng, Chairman of XCMG Group and XCMG Machinery. “Through closer cooperation with COSCO SHIPPING Lines, we will better support the international development of Chinese construction machinery and accelerate our global footprint.”

As a leading brand in the global construction machinery industry, XCMG’s products are exported to more than 190 countries and regions worldwide. Throughout its globalization strategy, XCMG has consistently prioritized supply chain stability and operational efficiency to deliver greater value to customers across diverse markets.

COSCO SHIPPING Lines, a global leader in container shipping, operates an extensive worldwide route network supported by comprehensive logistics resources. By leveraging their respective strengths, the two companies will continue to expand the scope and depth of cooperation, fostering long-term synergies between advanced manufacturing and global logistics services.

Since establishing a direct partnership in 2017, the two sides have developed close collaboration tailored to XCMG’s business characteristics, particularly its high proportion of oversized and heavy cargo. COSCO SHIPPING Lines has fully utilized its expertise in special container transportation and end-to-end supply chain coordination, enabling customized cross-border logistics solutions and integrated overseas warehousing services. Together, the partners have worked to build a green, efficient global logistics supply chain.

Looking ahead, the two parties will focus on the joint development of a globally integrated supply chain system, while advancing innovation in logistics models and digital transformation. By actively exploring cooperation opportunities in emerging areas such as green logistics and smart supply chains, the partnership aims to enhance the quality and efficiency of Chinese construction machinery companies’ global expansion and further strengthen the international competitiveness of Chinese manufacturing.