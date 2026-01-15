RiseLink Convenes the Physical AI Ecosystem at CES 2026, Showcasing How Intelligence Moves From Silicon to Shipping Products

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — RiseLink Technologies, a provider of edge intelligence and ultra-low-power connectivity solutions for AI-native devices, brought together leaders across AI, hardware, and connected products at CES 2026 to explore how intelligence is moving beyond the cloud and into the physical world.

Through curated ecosystem conversations, hands-on workshops, and an invitation-only industry gathering, RiseLink highlighted its role as a connective platform for companies building intelligent devices—bridging chips, algorithms, and real-world product deployment. More information about RiseLink is available at https://riselink.ai.

Aligning the Physical AI Stack: From Silicon to Shipping Products

At CES 2026, RiseLink convened founders, product leaders, and platform partners across the physical AI ecosystem for “The Blueprint for Physical AI: AI-Native Hardware Mixer,” an invitation-only gathering designed to foster alignment across the full AI stack.

The event brought together companies spanning AI models, platforms, and device deployment — including MiniMax, Agora, Wyze, Nanit, Luka AI, WowCube, Fuzozo, Dify, and other emerging builders — to exchange lessons on moving AI from cloud-centric architectures into production-ready, intelligent devices.

Conversations centered on how edge intelligence, ultra-low-power connectivity, and system-level design must come together to enable real-world AI experiences, from smart homes and robotics to AI companions and educational devices.

Reflecting on the shift underway, Dr. Pengfei Zhang, CEO of RiseLink Technologies, shared:

“The future of AI is physical. Intelligence must live where interaction happens — inside devices that are always on, power-efficient, and designed with trust at the core. Building that future requires deep collaboration across chips, algorithms, and product teams.”

Across discussions, a consistent theme emerged: the next generation of AI products will be defined not by isolated breakthroughs, but by ecosystem-level collaboration — where silicon, algorithms, and applications are co-designed from day one.

From Ecosystem Alignment to a Shipping Product: ChooChoo, an AI Early Education Toy

That ecosystem alignment was made tangible at CES with the introduction of ChooChoo, an AI-powered early education toy that brings together edge intelligence, ultra-low-power connectivity, and conversational AI in a child-friendly device.

Created and introduced by Dr. Diana Zhu, Head of U.S. at RiseLink, ChooChoo is designed to support early language development through interactive reading and dialogue-driven storytelling. By running intelligence closer to the device, ChooChoo enables responsive, always-on interaction while prioritizing privacy, safety, and reliability—attributes that are increasingly critical as AI moves into everyday environments.

ChooChoo serves as a real-world demonstration of how the physical AI stack comes together in practice: AI algorithms optimized for edge deployment, hardware designed for power efficiency, and system-level integration that enables products to move from concept to scalable deployment. More information about ChooChoo is available at https://choochoostudio.com.

Building the Physical AI Ecosystem—Together

Across CES 2026, RiseLink reinforced its role as an ecosystem connector for the physical AI era. The company is actively seeking to collaborate with:

Algorithm and AI model companies developing directly on edge chips

Smart toy, robotics, and smart home companies bringing AI into everyday environments

Solution and platform partners building production-ready systems on RiseLink silicon

By enabling collaboration across silicon, software, and system design, RiseLink aims to help partners move faster from prototype to production—supporting a new generation of intelligent, connected devices designed for life beyond the screen.

To learn more about RiseLink Technologies, visit https://riselink.ai.



Dr. Diana Zhu, Head of U.S. at RiseLink Technologies, introducing RiseLink’s latest ultra-low-power edge AI chips during CES 2026. The session highlighted how on-device intelligence, efficient connectivity, and system-level design enable scalable, real-world AI products across smart home, robotics, and AI companion applications.

Ecosystem partners and collaborators may contact Dr. Diana Zhu at diana@riselink.ai. RiseLink development boards and select end products are available for purchase through Digi-Key at https://www.digikey.com/en/supplier-centers/riselink