Sinkhole Prompts Evacuation of 38 Households in Vientiane, Four Still Missing

The Ministry of Industry and Commerce has ordered the immediate evacuation of 38 households from high-risk areas of Thongmang village in Xaythany district, Vientiane, following a deadly sinkhole collapse earlier this month.

The order followed inspection by Vice Minister Chansaweng Bounyong. He visited the affected area after a sinkhole opened on 2 January. Authorities described the evacuation as a precautionary measure to protect residents from further ground subsidence, warning that moderate-risk zones could experience additional collapses.

The 2 January incident marked the fifth sinkhole in the area since May 2025 and the first to result in four people missing. Rescue teams and technical experts have been unable to descend into the sinkhole due to its depth and ongoing safety concerns.

Concerns intensified on 11 January when a sixth sinkhole emerged in the same location as the first collapse from 4 May 2025, followed by incidents on 14 September, 23 October, and 30 October 2025.

Temporary shelters have been arranged for evacuated families who do not have permanent housing elsewhere. Officials noted that most of the affected residents only stay in the area seasonally, as the land is primarily used for agricultural land, while their main homes are located in safer parts of the village.

Officials linked the sinkholes to underground potash salt extraction and tunnel construction by a nearby company. The government ordered the company to halt operations in July 2025, and since May 2025, the firm has implemented ground stabilization measures under official supervision.

Authorities have extended condolences to the families of the missing individuals and provided financial assistance for funeral arrangements. Experts and local officials continue monitoring the site and investigating the causes.