Authorities Step Up Crackdown as Drug Smuggling Cases Surface Across Laos

Lao authorities have intercepted several major drug trafficking operations since the start of 2026, underscoring persistent challenges at international gateways, within domestic networks, and along cross-border routes in the Mekong region.

Wattay Airport Heroin Busts

At Wattay International Airport, authorities on 8 January detained a 26-year-old Nigerian national attempting to smuggle 9.8 kilograms of heroin to Nigeria, concealed in his luggage. Five days later, officers arrested a 73-year-old German national carrying 2.8 kilograms of heroin bound for Malaysia.

Police transferred both suspects to the Counter-Narcotics Police Department for further investigation and legal proceedings.

Domestic Operations Combat Local Distribution

Enforcement efforts have also focused on domestic drug distribution. On 16 January, authorities in Phin district, Savannakhet Province, arrested a 27-year-old bus driver identified as Thipphachan in possession of a large quantity of illicit items, including 130 sachets of drug-infused collagen, 26 kilograms of kratom leaves, and 40 illegal e-cigarettes.

Officials reiterated warnings to the public, particularly young people, about the serious legal and social consequences of drug involvement.

Cross-Border Trafficking Persists

Cross-border trafficking remains a major concern. On 14 January, Thai authorities in Nakhon Phanom intercepted around one million methamphetamine pills smuggled from Khammouane Province along the Mekong River, arresting two suspects while others escaped.

In a separate case, Thai officials in Bueng Kan Province, opposite Laos’ Bolikhamxay Province, recovered 55 ivory tusks weighing a total of 169 kilograms that had been trafficked across the Mekong. Two men were detained in connection with the operation.

Authorities in Laos and neighboring countries continue to stress the importance of public awareness and regional cooperation to curb the flow of heroin, methamphetamine, wildlife products, and other illicit goods across the Mekong region.