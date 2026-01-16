Connexus Travel Appointed Sales Agent for FIFA World Cup 26™ Official Hospitality Programme in Greater China

Connexus Travel becomes first Hong Kong-based agency to deliver premium World Cup hospitality experiences for fans across Greater China

SHANGHAI, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Connexus Travel, a subsidiary of CSTS Enterprises, has been appointed as an official sales agent for FIFA World Cup 26™ Official Hospitality Programme across Greater China, including Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan. This milestone makes Connexus Travel the first[1] Hong Kong-headquartered international travel agency to be entrusted with this prestigious role for one of the world’s most-watched sporting events, underscoring Hong Kong’s rising influence in global sports travel.

With Greater China emerging as one of the most dynamic markets for sports tourism, we believe Connexus Travel is poised to bring fans in the region closer than ever to the heart of the World Cup, elevating their matchday experience with world‑class luxury and service.

The appointment comes ahead of a historic FIFA World Cup 26™, which for the first time will be hosted across three countries – the United States, Canada and Mexico – featuring 48 teams competing in 104 matches across 16 host cities over 39 days, from 11 June to 19 July 2026.

Regional first unlocks premium access for Greater China

Our appointment marks the first Hong Kong company authorised to sell official FIFA World Cup 26™ hospitality in the region. The appointment establishes a direct, official channel for an estimated 300 million[2] football fans across Greater China to secure guaranteed match tickets, access to luxury suites and a full spectrum of premium VIP experiences.

“This appointment is not only a proud moment for Connexus Travel, but also a landmark for Hong Kong’s sports travel industry,” said Abel Zhao, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of CSTS Enterprises. “In collaboration with On Location, we are honored to be the first Hong Kong agency to represent FIFA World Cup 26™ hospitality in Greater China. Our team is committed to delivering world-class experiences that go far beyond the stadium—bringing fans closer to the heart of the game, the host cities and the culture surrounding the World Cup.”

What sets this partnership apart

As one of Hong Kong’s earliest registered travel agencies (License No. 350001) with a 78‑year heritage dating back to its founding in 1948 as Swire Travel, Connexus Travel offers deep regional expertise with a strong foundation of industry experience in managing high‑profile international events.

Building on this legacy, Connexus Travel will design end‑to‑end travel solutions that go beyond guaranteed premium match tickets and luxury suites. We expect that our packages will include scheduled flights, hand‑picked accommodation across multiple host cities, ground transportation, and signature VIP concierge services tailored for both corporate groups and individual travellers.

More than logistics, Connexus Travel curates immersive journeys that blend cultural discovery, and the electric atmosphere that defines the FIFA World Cup™. Leveraging a robust global network of airline, hotel and on‑the‑ground service partners, we believe Connexus Travel delivers competitive pricing and seamless coordination across complex, multi‑city itineraries.

FIFA World Cup 26™ – bespoke hospitality experiences

Connexus Travel provides football fans and corporate clients across Greater China with access to a premier selection of Official FIFA World Cup 26™ Hospitality packages. These programmes combine world‑class football with luxury travel and personalised service for headline fixtures including the USA Opening Match, Quarter‑Finals, Semi‑Finals and the Final.

Each experience is meticulously curated to provide an unforgettable, all‑inclusive journey, with multiple tiers of exclusivity and customisation to meet different client objectives – from C‑suite relationship building to once‑in‑a‑lifetime family trips.

Hospitality Package Highlights

Pitchside Lounges: Sophisticated hospitality spaces in premium stadium zones, featuring exceptional pitch views, refined in‑lounge catering and elevated service.

Trophy Lounge: Prime sideline seating paired with immersive entertainment, gourmet dining and enhanced hospitality in an elegant, social environment.

Private Suite Package: The pinnacle of luxury, featuring a private stadium suite with panoramic views, bespoke culinary offerings and dedicated in‑suite hosting.

All packages include:

Round-trip flights on partnered airlines

Stays at world-renowned hotels

Chauffeured luxury vehicle service

A dedicated account manager, complemented by on-site concierge support and personal butler service (available for selected packages)

Connexus Travel also designs fully tailor-made hospitality experiences. From preferred match selections and destinations to personalized travel, accommodation, and event arrangements, every detail can be crafted to reflect each client’s distinctive lifestyle and expectations.

Tournament Details That Matter

The FIFA World Cup 26™ will unfold across major North American cities including Los Angeles, New York, Dallas, Miami, Atlanta, Toronto, Vancouver, Mexico City, and Guadalajara, with stadium capacities ranging from 45,000 to 94,000 seats. Among the highlights is the 82,500 -seat MetLife Stadium in New York, set to host the July 19 Final.

Booking and Availability

Early booking is strongly recommended due to anticipated high demand across the Greater China market. Fans and corporate clients can secure their official hospitality packages by contacting Connexus Travel directly at https://www.connexussports.com/.

About Connexus Travel

Connexus Travel (formerly known as Swire Travel), License No: (350001), one of the earliest Hong Kong-registered and award-winning travel agencies, has been a trusted household name for over 78 years. As an innovative travel management company in the region, it delivers seamless, tech-enabled experiences, combining personalized 24/7 support with innovative digital platforms. Connexus Travel offers a full spectrum of travel services—including corporate, leisure, MICE, and sports/lifestyle travel—and plays a key role in promoting global events like the FIFA World Cup and Formula 1.

Connexus Travel is a subsidiary of CSTS Enterprises.

About CSTS Enterprises

Headquartered in Hong Kong, CSTS Enterprises engages in dynamic media, entertainment, sports, and trave technology. CSTS is dedicated to becoming a global expert in developing and managing innovative, end-to-end integrated marketing solutions and services that connect major sports and entertainment events with regional and local brands. This empowers businesses to amplify their reach through experience-led, culturally resonant marketing.

At its core, CSTS Enterprises is a provider of innovative solutions across corporate travel, integrated marketing, and advanced technology services. Through deep knowledge of the industry and advanced technologies, CSTS delivers tech-enabled efficiency and cost-effective travel programs, transforming corporate travel into a seamless, value-driven experience.

