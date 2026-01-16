Laos Exceeds 2025 Tax Revenue Target

Laos’ tax sector collected LAK 22.85 billion (USD 1.06 million) in revenue in 2025, exceeding its annual target, according to the Ministry of Finance.

The collection surpassed the assigned 2025 target of LAK 18.5 billion, achieving 123.53 percent of the annual plan. Officials said the strong performance reflected improved oversight, closer coordination, and continued efforts to strengthen tax administration.

The results were reviewed on 15 January, when the Customs Department under the Ministry of Finance held a meeting to assess 2025 performance and outline priorities, plans, and measures for the 2026 tax sector.

Director General of the Lao Customs Department Phoukhaokham Vanavongxay said the revenue gains resulted from close guidance and monitoring by Ministry of Finance leadership, along with more effective coordination across customs operations.

Looking ahead, authorities have set a 2026 revenue target of LAK 25.72 billion (USD 1.19 million). Officials said the higher goal follows a review of existing laws and regulations, with plans to update the legal framework to better reflect current economic and social conditions.

The ministry said it will pursue the target through stronger management of civil servants, reforms to reinforce the role of the Tax Department, and wider use of modern systems to improve collection efficiency and reduce revenue leakage.

While noting the strong 2025 performance, officials said sustaining growth in 2026 will depend on continued legal reform, stricter enforcement, and improved taxpayer compliance.